Minister denies ‘ideological presumption against regulation’ meant fire warnings were not heeded before Grenfell

The first politician to appear before the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, current Northern Ireland secretary Mr Lewis was primarily grilled about the government’s decision not to impose higher standards on fire risk assessors in the 2010s.

He was asked why the government persisted with its approach of imposing no minimum standards on statutory risk assessments despite mounting evidence that the system was “not working”.

Mr Lewis said the government wanted to “devolve power away from central government” and “look to the bodies we already had in the sector” to lead the process.

Fire safety legislation from 2005 required building owners to carry out risk assessments of their properties, but imposed no requirements for who they could employ to do them, meaning anyone could legitimately claim to be a fire risk assessor.

This position was criticised by a several sector bodies, the London Fire Brigade, then-chief fire and rescue advisor Sir Ken Knight, and the coroners investigating the deaths in the Lakanal House fire in 2009 and the blaze that killed firefighter Stephen Hunt in 2013.

But, as the inquiry has previously heard, the government resisted repeated calls to impose requirements for higher standards.

Grenfell Tower was ultimately fire risk assessed by sole trader Carl Stokes, a former firefighter who had attended a short training course and had no prior experience of risk-assessing high rises.

The civil servant who advised on this issue has previously said she “just knew” that proposals for a mandatory competency scheme “would be unwelcome by business and ministers”, while long-time government advisor Colin Todd has said that the government “very, very positively resisted” such a change “in the name of reducing burdens on business”.