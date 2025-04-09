Minister for energy consumers pledges MHCLG and DESNZ will work to ‘one agenda’

Responding to a question about whether there was a danger of competing priorities across the two departments, with MHCLG focused on issues such as the introduction of Awaab’s Law and DESNZ rolling out the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, Ms Fahnbulleh said the departments were working together closely.

Speaking at Inside Housing’s Warm and Safe Homes Summit last week, Miatta Fahnbulleh, the minister for energy consumers at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), said there was huge alignment between her department and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

“There is a lot of understanding of the dual challenges we face,” she said.

“I don’t see it as two separate agendas. I see it as one agenda. I think if you start with the household, if you start with the individual in that home, what they care about is raising the standards, raising the quality of the home, delivering upgrades that will reduce bills.”

Taking the impact on the household as a starting point, the question then became how the two departments align their approach, she said.

“One of the things I’m particularly exercised about is, you should only have to put the scaffolding up once. You shouldn’t have to put it up once in order to do work for MHCLG that’s funded by one budget and then again in order to deliver retrofit.

“I think that is where place is really important in our ability to think about how we do the planning. The integration with local authorities, with social housing providers on the ground – there is the opportunity to align those agendas so they aren’t in conflict.”

This could mean increased funding flexibility from both departments “so you can align [funding] to deliver for those households”, she said.