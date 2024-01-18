Minister refuses to give date for delayed response to construction product safety review

The report, published last April, was commissioned in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people and thrust construction product safety into the spotlight.

The 174-page review, authored by former government construction advisor Paul Morrell and barrister Annelise Day, was strongly critical of the current construction product regime. It argued that many standards are “outdated, inconsistent or non-existent”.

In evidence to MPs yesterday, Mr Rowley said the response to the ‘Testing for a Safer Future’ review would come “soon” but was unable to commit to a date.

Speaking in front of MPs on the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities yesterday, Mr Rowley said: “I want to give you my commitment and the secretary of state’s commitment that we are committed to reforming this area.

“We recognise that you are keen to see what’s coming out of government as soon as possible. I can’t give you a date today.”

The delay in the government’s response has drawn frustration from Mr Morrell. Appearing before the committee last month as part of the inquiry into fire safety, he also complained about a lack of engagement from ministers since the report was published.

Mr Rowley, who was re-appointed as housing minister in November, said: “We are literally working through how to make this public statement, but I’m not in a position to talk about what that public statement is just yet.”

He said the government may choose to “reserve our position on some elements”, which would mean it is a “multi-stage” response instead of one single document.