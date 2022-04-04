Minister responsible for implementing Lakanal fire recommendations never read them

The coroner had, in fact, made three recommendations relating to the guidance in Approved Document B, including that it be reviewed to ensure it give adequate advice regarding external fire spread.

Mr Williams said this was never brought to his attention.

Asked if he knew the fire had spread up Lakanal House due to external panels on its exterior, Mr Williams replied: “No, we never had a really detailed conversation about what happened at Lakanal House.”

He added: “The discussion that I had about the circumstances that led to the Lakanal House fire were very short and at most only on two occasions.”

The fire was, according to a briefing document provided to Mr Williams by officials, was at the time Britain’s worst tower block fire, having killed six people, including three children.

The inquiry also heard about letters sent to Mr Williams by the APPG on Fire Safety chaired by Sir David, some of which were leaked to the press following the Grenfell Tower fire.

He said it was “difficult to say definitively yes or no” whether he had read any of these letters, explaining that he would generally only read the ministerial response which was drafted by officials.

“Most of my correspondence was signed in the back of a car… or on a train,” he said. “The private secretary… would hand me the letter, I would read it, sign it and hand it back to the official.”

The APPG was calling on the government to acknowledge new research that suggested sprinklers had become cost-effective and to alter guidance to remove the ‘Class 0’ standard for external wall panels.

The inquiry has already heard detailed evidence that this standard was too low and allowed dangerously combustible materials onto the walls of tall buildings.

Mr Williams told the inquiry he had never heard of the Class 0 standard, which has been a major part of the inquiry’s investigation, before he was asked about it at the hearing this morning.

A letter to the APPG sent in September 2014, signed by Mr Williams, said: “I have neither seen nor heard anything that would suggest consideration of these changes is urgent and I am not willing to disrupt the work of this department by asking that these matters be brought forward.”

Asked if he accepted this letter was “something of a brush off”, Mr Williams replied: “I would… I do now regret sincerely that this letter left the building. I desperately wish I had put a line through it and sent it back [to the officials] saying try again.”

The inquiry also saw that despite official Brian Martin recommending that he should not meet the APPG, Mr Williams did meet with Sir David and the group’s secretary, retired firefighter and sprinkler campaigner Ronnie King.

Mr Williams told the inquiry that this was because he had met Sir David in parliament and been asked by him personally to attend the meeting.

He described the late MP as “an Essex boy Eurosceptic who opposed same sex marriage and was a Thatcherite Tory”, with whom Mr Williams had “nothing in common”, but added that he “liked him personally”.

He said his officials were angry that he had taken the meeting, because they disliked Mr King and the APPG, saying that he was told by his private secretary that “they are furious with you for doing this but they won’t say so to your face”.

The inquiry saw emails among officials with one saying that the notes prepared for Mr Williams for the meeting showed “Brian [Martin] batting away” the APPG. “I’m pretty horrified,” said Mr Williams when shown the email. “There’s no excuse for that.”

Asked if this tone in an earlier letter revealed “barely concealed irritation” with the APPG, Mr Williams said: “It’s quite possible I was in a waiting room in Wolverhampton railway station or something and that I was signing lots of letters and quickly handing them back to the official. That clearly is an expression of irritation, but it wasn’t necessarily mine.”

The inquiry saw a further letter, which was also released since the fire, which warned that if there was “a major fire tragedy with loss of life… in a purpose built block of flats”, the group would bring Mr Williams’ responses to other people’s attention.

Mr Williams said he believes there was no record of this letter arriving at the department and suggested it may never have been sent.