Minister unveils new measures to crack down on ‘unscrupulous’ supported housing landlords

Rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes said the government would also provide £20m for a three-year Supported Housing Improvement Programme as part of the crack down.

The measures include putting in place clearer definitions for the level of care providers are expected to provide and more power to local authorities to take action against those that exploit the system.

“We are aware of a minority of landlords who charge high rents for poor-quality accommodation and little or no support,” Mr Hughes said in a written statement to parliament on Thursday.

“I wish to inform the house of the government’s intention to bring forward measures to put an end to unscrupulous landlords exploiting some of the most vulnerable in our society.”