Ministers are playing the numbers game

“Asked whether the English would be in less of a mess if they had followed the Scottish example, [the minister] responded with a curt ‘no’,” says @jules_birch #UKhousing

Ministers have been tussling with statistics and what they mean about the government’s record on housebuilding. @Jules_Birch cuts through the numbers #UKhousing

At Levelling Up Questions on Monday, the minister was at it again.

Asked by Inside Housing how she squared that with the fall in social rent completions from almost 39,562 a year in 2010 to 7,644 last year, she went on to claim “that’s not a figure I recognise”. And she doubled down to boast that “we’ve delivered more social rented homes than under the last Labour government”. The actual number is, of course, less than half – and most of them were funded by the investment programme the coalition government inherited from Labour.

In her speech to Housing 2023, Ms Maclean harked back to the glory days of the social/affordable shuffle with a claim that “we’ve got record numbers of social rent homes that have been built”.

“Asked whether the English would be in less of a mess if they had followed the Scottish example, she responded with a curt ‘no’”

The manipulation of numbers by ministers is part of a proud tradition that dates back years. It makes me remember fondly the days when Grant Shapps would routinely obfuscate between ‘social’ and ‘affordable’ housing and Iain Duncan Smith would use ‘statrickstics’ to back up his bogus claims about welfare cuts.

Achievements may be thin on the ground but, six months into her job as housing and planning minister, Rachel Maclean does at least seem to have grasped one of the fundamentals of the role.

Asked by Labour MP Toby Perkins about affordable housing in his Chesterfield constituency and the 80% fall in new social homes under the Conservatives nationally, she managed to pin all the blame on the local council.

Ms Maclean was noticeably less keen on another comparison pushed by Scottish National Party MP Peter Grant, who said Scotland had built new council and social rent homes at nine times the rate in England since 2007. Asked whether the English would be in less of a mess if they had followed the Scottish example, she responded with a curt “no”.

The minister was also pressed on the government’s record on housebuilding in general. She admirably, if dubiously, held the line against claims that the government’s surrender to backbench Tory MPs on planning has wrecked its ambitions on housing, including its manifesto target of 300,000 new homes.

“Given the state of the housing and mortgage markets, and the knock-on effects on development for sale, 2019-20 will remain the peak for some time to come”

Clive Betts, the chair of the Levelling up, Housing and Communities Committee, asked her about new figures showing that housing starts were down 12% in the first three months of the year.

“That is down to a figure of just more than 37,000 starts, which is half the figure needed to hit 300,000 homes a year. On that basis, does she conclude, like me, that not merely is her policy not succeeding in hitting the housing targets, but it is considerably contributing to their failure?”

While deferring to his “considerable knowledge”, she hit back that “I will take no lectures from him and the Labour party on housebuilding. This government delivered 242,000 houses in 2019-20 – that is the highest level for more than 30 years, including the entire time that the Labour Party was in government.”

This is an accurate overall figure, even if it has fallen, but it refers to net additional dwellings, not houses, and the statistics for comparison only date back to the mid-2000s.

On that basis, the Labour peak in 2006-07 was indeed lower, at 223,000, but most of the gap is due to there being fewer demolitions now. It also required the state to take an equity stake in hundreds of thousands of new build homes via Help to Buy.