Ministers are playing the numbers game

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Ministers have been tussling with statistics and what they mean about the government’s record on housebuilding. Jules Birch cuts through the numbers
Achievements may be thin on the ground but, six months into her job as housing and planning minister, Rachel Maclean does at least seem to have grasped one of the fundamentals of the role.
The manipulation of numbers by ministers is part of a proud tradition that dates back years. It makes me remember fondly the days when Grant Shapps would routinely obfuscate between ‘social’ and ‘affordable’ housing and Iain Duncan Smith would use ‘statrickstics’ to back up his bogus claims about welfare cuts.
“Asked whether the English would be in less of a mess if they had followed the Scottish example, she responded with a curt ‘no’”
In her speech to Housing 2023, Ms Maclean harked back to the glory days of the social/affordable shuffle with a claim that “we’ve got record numbers of social rent homes that have been built”.
Asked by Inside Housing how she squared that with the fall in social rent completions from almost 39,562 a year in 2010 to 7,644 last year, she went on to claim “that’s not a figure I recognise”. And she doubled down to boast that “we’ve delivered more social rented homes than under the last Labour government”. The actual number is, of course, less than half – and most of them were funded by the investment programme the coalition government inherited from Labour.
At Levelling Up Questions on Monday, the minister was at it again.
Asked by Labour MP Toby Perkins about affordable housing in his Chesterfield constituency and the 80% fall in new social homes under the Conservatives nationally, she managed to pin all the blame on the local council.
Ms Maclean was noticeably less keen on another comparison pushed by Scottish National Party MP Peter Grant, who said Scotland had built new council and social rent homes at nine times the rate in England since 2007. Asked whether the English would be in less of a mess if they had followed the Scottish example, she responded with a curt “no”.
The minister was also pressed on the government’s record on housebuilding in general. She admirably, if dubiously, held the line against claims that the government’s surrender to backbench Tory MPs on planning has wrecked its ambitions on housing, including its manifesto target of 300,000 new homes.
“Given the state of the housing and mortgage markets, and the knock-on effects on development for sale, 2019-20 will remain the peak for some time to come”
Clive Betts, the chair of the Levelling up, Housing and Communities Committee, asked her about new figures showing that housing starts were down 12% in the first three months of the year.
“That is down to a figure of just more than 37,000 starts, which is half the figure needed to hit 300,000 homes a year. On that basis, does she conclude, like me, that not merely is her policy not succeeding in hitting the housing targets, but it is considerably contributing to their failure?”
While deferring to his “considerable knowledge”, she hit back that “I will take no lectures from him and the Labour party on housebuilding. This government delivered 242,000 houses in 2019-20 – that is the highest level for more than 30 years, including the entire time that the Labour Party was in government.”
This is an accurate overall figure, even if it has fallen, but it refers to net additional dwellings, not houses, and the statistics for comparison only date back to the mid-2000s.
On that basis, the Labour peak in 2006-07 was indeed lower, at 223,000, but most of the gap is due to there being fewer demolitions now. It also required the state to take an equity stake in hundreds of thousands of new build homes via Help to Buy.
Looking at the narrower statistics on housing completions alone, in the 12 years between 2011 and 2022 (counting 2010 as a ‘Labour’ year), 1.75 million new homes were built, a barely perceptible change on the 1.72 million completed between 1999 and 2010.
Both these numbers are well down on 1987 to 1998 (1.9 million), 1975 to 1986 (2.5 million) and 1963 to 1974 (3.6 million), and we all know the main reason why.
Given the state of the housing and mortgage markets, and the knock-on effects on development for sale, 2019-20 will remain the peak for some time to come.
However, away from the statistical spats, there were some interesting hints at Levelling Up Questions that ministers have not entirely given up on new housing.
Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy asked directly about the impact of the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill in blocking new homes and drew a “Which clause?” response from housing secretary Michael Gove even though Ms Maclean was answering the question.
“In the wake of the surrender to Tory backbenchers, these are signs that the housing policy pendulum may be starting to swing back to a more national direction to meet housing need”
Ms Nandy also raised a report over the weekend that Mr Gove is drawing up plans to turn Cambridge into “Britain’s Silicon Valley” with 250,000 new homes.
The Cambridge 2040 ‘concept’ certainly does not lack ambition, but it is hard not to be sceptical about the government’s ability to impose in one locality what Tory backbenchers have blocked it from doing elsewhere.
Half of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc, long trumpeted by ministers, appears to have been lopped off, and one local Tory MP says the rest “will not happen”.
It’s hard not be reminded of eco-towns, the initiative by Gordon Brown that showed the last Labour government was at last thinking on a big enough scale on new homes, but which barely made it off the drawing board.
The rest of the Sunday Times report was interesting and trailed an upcoming speech by Mr Gove and policy announcements including a new National Planning Policy Framework, the return of 1980s-style development corporations and a national planning task force to help local authorities with large applications.
In the wake of the surrender to Tory backbenchers, these are signs that the housing policy pendulum may be starting to swing back to a more national direction to meet housing need.
It may be too little or too late, or both, but if it means more action and fewer bogus statistical claims, it will still be a welcome development.
Jules Birch, columnist, Inside Housing
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