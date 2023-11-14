Ministers have ‘moral duty’ to fund Grenfell memorial structure, says new report

The Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission, made up of representatives of the bereaved, survivors and local residents, made the plea in its second report, which contains 16 recommendations for ministers.

The 95-page report, published today, also revealed that the earliest building work will start on a memorial will be late in 2026.

The report comes after four years of consultation with bereaved families, survivors and residents who live close to Grenfell Tower.

“Our working assumption has always been that the government will fully fund the memorial and its maintenance, in perpetuity. Indeed, it has a moral and ethical duty to do so,” the report said.

Among the commission’s recommendations is that the Grenfell memorial should include a garden and a built structure, that it must display the “rich mix of faiths and cultural backgrounds that make up the Grenfell community” and that that community must “remain at the centre of decisions about the memorial”.

It also said there should be a “dedicated space for the private expression of grief and mourning for the families who lost loved ones”.