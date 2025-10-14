Ministers plan to strengthen call-in powers and prevent permissions from being timed out under new planning changes

The changes to the bill, set to be enshrined in law this year, will see ministers be able to issue “holding directions” to stop councils refusing planning permission while they consider using their “call-in” powers.

Under existing rules, they can only issue these holds when councils are set to approve applications. The government said it wants to ensure the change will mean it “can properly use their call-in powers where necessary to boost growth and build more homes”.

Currently, some councils are dragging their feet to get on and build, with nearly 900 major housing schemes blocked in the past year alone.