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Ministers plan to strengthen call-in powers and prevent permissions from being timed out under new planning changes

News14.10.25by Stephen Delahunty

The government has announced a raft of new changes to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill that will increase ministers’ call-in powers and prevent planning permissions from being timed out. 

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Steve Reed, housing secretary, described the current planning system as “stubborn”
Steve Reed, housing secretary, described the current planning system as “stubborn”
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LinkedIn IHMinisters plan to strengthen call-in powers and prevent permissions from being timed out under new planning changes #UKhousing

The changes to the bill, set to be enshrined in law this year, will see ministers be able to issue “holding directions” to stop councils refusing planning permission while they consider using their “call-in” powers. 

Under existing rules, they can only issue these holds when councils are set to approve applications. The government said it wants to ensure the change will mean it “can properly use their call-in powers where necessary to boost growth and build more homes”. 

Currently, some councils are dragging their feet to get on and build, with nearly 900 major housing schemes blocked in the past year alone.

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Additional changes aim to stop planning permissions from being timed out for approved major housing schemes facing lengthy judicial reviews, building on existing measures to cut back from what the government has described as “meritless legal challenges” for major infrastructure projects from three to one, and slashing a year off the statutory pre-consultation period.  

Steve Reed, housing secretary, said: “Britain’s potential has been shackled by governments unwilling to overhaul the stubborn planning system that has erected barriers to building at every turn. It is simply not true that nature has to lose for economic growth to succeed.

“Sluggish planning has real-world consequences. Every new house blocked deprives a family of a home. Every infrastructure project that gets delayed blocks someone from a much-needed job. This will now end.”

Another proposal would greenlight reservoirs faster, aiming to unlock new opportunities for housebuilding after more than 30 years without a new reservoir in the UK.

The changes to the bill also take aim at Natural England, which the government said is “currently wasting precious resources because they are required by law to respond to every query from local authorities that relates to nature”.

The non-departmental body will be streamlined to help speed up approvals for new homes and infrastructure by reducing unnecessary duplication and allowing greater discretion to focus on applications that pose higher risks or present stronger opportunities for nature recovery, with standard guidance provided to local authorities for straightforward cases.   

Danny Pinder, director of policy (real estate) at the British Property Federation, said: “The government’s planning reforms to date have been necessary but not sufficient to get Britain building. 

“The biggest barriers to development delivery are significant viability challenges, delays caused by bottlenecks at the Building Safety Regulator, and an increasingly cautious position being adopted by investors due to the current economic climate. We need to see action on these by the Budget at the very latest.”

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