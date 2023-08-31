Ministers propose more flexible heat pump grants

A consultation published today by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) proposes changes to the current £450m boiler upgrade scheme, which was recently extended to 2028.

The changes include varying the levels of grants that are made available for consumers depending on their property type or existing fuel source.

The discount scheme currently offers grants of £5,000 towards the installation of an air-source heat pump, £6,000 off a ground-source heat pump, and £5,000 off certain biomass boilers, but the value of the grant is not affected by the type of property.

Customers can also receive zero VAT on installations.

As an example, the consultation said: “It is possible that heat pump costs will fall faster for properties currently with gas heating rather than those with oil heating.”

If this transpires, then “it may be appropriate, in future, to reduce the grant value faster for properties replacing gas heating than oil heating”.