Ministers unveil £24m fund to tackle planning backlog

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A new £24m government fund has launched, allowing councils in England to apply for grants to tackle the planning backlog.
Under the Planning Skills Delivery Fund (PSDF), local authorities can apply for up to £100,000 to “provide support with clearing backlogs of planning applications”, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.
It comes after the government last week launched a new “long-term plan” on housing in which it vowed to “immediately” tackle the backlog.
The delays, partly caused by the pandemic, have been broadly cited as a key reason for slowing down housing development. The problems are also threatening the government’s long-stated target to be delivering 300,000 new homes a year by 2025.
In its guidance on the PSDF, DLUHC admitted the backlog is “slowing down decision-making, resulting in a lowering of quality of service and increased uncertainty for both developers and the community relating to the delivery of development”.
It added: “Local planning authorities with large backlogs of planning applications are therefore invited to consider the causes of their backlog and identify ways in which the backlog can be cleared.”
The guidance said it wanted councils to put forward “deliverable proposals”, such as hiring extra planning officers to work on minor or householder applications, discharging conditions or validating applications.
As part of the fund, DLUHC is also inviting applications from local authorities that have a skills gap in their planning departments. This could include transport planning, urban design, strategic planning, conservation, heritage, landscape, ecology, minerals and waste and viability assessment, the guidance said.
Councils which successfully bid for funds will be expected to give DLUHC regular updates to help the department “monitor the progress and impact of the funding”.
The deadlines for applications is 11 September and successful councils will be announced in October.
Last week, a report by a cross-party committee of MPs warned that the government’s current planning reforms, revised last December, would make its 300,000 new homes per year target “impossible”.
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