Ministers unveil £24m fund to tackle planning backlog

Under the Planning Skills Delivery Fund (PSDF), local authorities can apply for up to £100,000 to “provide support with clearing backlogs of planning applications”, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.

It comes after the government last week launched a new “long-term plan” on housing in which it vowed to “immediately” tackle the backlog.

The delays, partly caused by the pandemic, have been broadly cited as a key reason for slowing down housing development. The problems are also threatening the government’s long-stated target to be delivering 300,000 new homes a year by 2025.