MIPIM: ‘Affordable Homes Programme needs a complete reset,’ government MMC champion tells delegates

Mark Farmer, chief executive of Cast Consultancy, made the remarks as part of a panel discussion called ‘Making UK housing more affordable’ at the MIPIM conference in Cannes, France.

At the UK Stage in the Verrière Grand Audi during the international property event, Mr Farmer explained why the first thing he would do if he was a new housing minister would be to “push for a complete reset of the Affordable Homes Programme”.

He said: “Rob [Perrins, chief executive of brownfield specialist Berkeley Group] mentioned grant. I think we’ve just got a fundamentally out of kilter grant regime in the UK.

“The gradual reduction over the years in grant has pushed most housing associations into the need to do cross-subsidy and effectively become developers to prop up their core business model.