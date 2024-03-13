MIPIM: grant money difficult to spend in Cardiff, says development figure

However, Mr Jaques painted a challenging picture, one he described as the worst in his 22 years in the sector. But he also explained how his attendance at MIPIM was about securing growth through jobs in key industries and green technology for the devolved nation.

At this year’s MIPIM conference, representatives from Cardiff presented its ambitious £15bn pipeline of investable regeneration projects, including a 500 acre green energy park, leisure developments and a new city quarter.

David Jaques spoke to Inside Housing on Tuesday as part of the Cardiff Capital Region’s delegation at the giant international property event in Cannes, France.

He said: “In Cardiff, we’re really struggling this year to spend our social housing grant because of the market, the struggling contracting chain and the delays that we’ve seen across projects for the first time in years. We haven’t been able to spend all of our social housing grant, but you can’t roll it over.”

Mr Jaques said he felt it would be better if any underspend could be rolled over into the next year once schemes had been approved. He also discussed the challenge of finding temporary accommodation in the Welsh capital, the demand for which has increased around 150% in the past few years.

“We have invested in temporary accommodation over the years but it hasn’t kept up with demand. I think we’ve had a 150% increase in the demand, at the same time as a 100% increase in what we’ve delivered,” he added.

“So there’s a gap and it’s made worse by the market. In development, building new homes takes a long time, and we’ve got a smaller pool of contractors working in the region due to two or three big developers going bust in recent years. This has had a huge impact.”

Cardiff’s wider housing-led programme totals around £1bn of investment across 65 sites that will deliver around 4,500 homes. The programme is currently out to tender for delivery partners.