MIPIM: we need to move beyond looking at housing in isolation, says chair of Southampton City Region

Inside Housing caught up with parliamentary candidate Satvir Kaur, who was the former leader of Southampton City Council, in the Palais de Festival building for the MIPIM conference in Cannes, France.

Ms Kaur had just taken part in a panel discussion on the UK Stage on Wednesday that was about attracting large-scale investment partnerships.

With around 8,000 people on the social housing waiting list in Southampton, she explained that the council has not always been able to deliver the right type of homes, leaving it with an oversupply of two-bedroom homes and not enough of other types, such as later-living properties.

Ms Kaur said: “I think the problem is councils just don’t know exactly what their needs are. They don’t have the capacity or the resources to deliver [homes]. So the private-public partnership is absolutely paramount. But those partners have to help you address your local needs.