On Thursday, Cathy Reynolds, director of city regeneration and development at Belfast Council, sat down with Inside Housing at the city delegation’s bright yellow tent on the beachfront for the MIPIM conference in Cannes, France.

She explained how the city has ambitious plans to expand its population by 66,000 people by 2035 and with that build just short of 33,000 homes.

Ms Reynolds said: “Ulster University moved into the city centre around three years ago and with that has come 18,000 students and staff, so there’s been a massive demand.

“There’s just short of 5,000 student accommodation places completed and around another 4,000 either in construction or in planning. That’s a big part of city centre living, but we also need to start planning so they have options to move on to, at the same time as delivering social and affordable housing.”