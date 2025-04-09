Misconduct unit at London Fire Brigade makes progress but struggles with capacity

A professional unit set up to help the London Fire Brigade deal with misconduct has not been able to handle the volume of complaints it has received and “lacks independence”, according to a new report #UKhousing

It found the PSU – set up to handle complaints of misconduct, and the first of its kind in the fire and rescue sector – has been “unable to handle the volume of complaints it receives in a timely fashion and lacks sufficient independence”.

A new report published by the London Assembly Fire Committee found the LFB has made positive progress, but it identified capacity issues around the handling of complaints.

The London Fire Brigade’s Professional Standards Unit (PSU) was set up after a damning 2022 review of the emergency service’s culture found evidence of institutional racism, homophobia and misogyny.

The PSU was set up a year ago in response to the Independent Culture Review and has heard from 400 complainants so far.

The LFB told the authors of the report that the cost of suspensions in the first year of the PSU was close to £900,000, not including the cost of investigations.

Hina Bokhari, chair of the London Assembly Fire Committee, said: “The committee recognises the substantial amount of work that has been done to address misconduct since the Independent Culture Review.

“The commissioner recognises the need to prioritise culture change and that there are no quick fixes to ensure a healthy workplace.

“The volume of work being handled by the PSU is evidence both that the cultural issues are being tackled, but also that they have not gone away.”

She added: “We have heard from a number of firefighters, a small sample of whom spoke to committee members about serious instances and patterns of alleged misconduct and about their lack of faith in procedures to address these issues.

“We have also heard how delays in resolving complaints have had a real impact on the well-being of staff on both sides of these complaints. There is a risk that the PSU may be perceived as ‘HR rebranded’.”