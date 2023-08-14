Mixed approach to staircasing down, snap survey of G15 landlords reveals

A snap survey of G15 landlords by Inside Housing has revealed different approaches to downward staircasing and little uptake on this option over the past two years.
The group of London housing associations was asked to share their policy on staircasing down and provide data on how many shared owners had enquired about taking on a smaller share of their home.
Within that data, they were asked how many of those who enquired did staircase down, and from what share amount they went down to.
However, of those G15 members that responded, several do not have this as a policy option for shared owners, and only five shared owners across London had gone through with the process over the past two years.
Government guidance states that “if a registered provider does offer downward staircasing, then it must publish its policy to all shared owners in order to operate in an open and accountable way”.
This request for information on this policy option comes after Geeta Nanda, chief executive of G15 member Metropolitan Thames Valley (MTVH), told Inside Housing in June: “I think shared owners are in a very difficult situation at the moment with increases in mortgage rates.
“We do allow flexibility for people, if they’re really stuck, to be able to go down, so if they’ve got 50% and they can’t afford it any more, to go down to 25%.”
Government guidance describes downward staircasing as “an option of last resort where the leaseholder has got into or is about to get into mortgage arrears and is at risk of losing their home”.
It adds: “Downward staircasing is not a right; it is offered solely at the discretion of the registered provider.”
It says that the housing provider should be “satisfied that the shared owner has explored and exhausted all other options” and that “the shared owner must produce evidence to prove their difficulty with the mortgage repayments, although they need not be in arrears.”
Peabody, A2Dominion and Southern Housing Group all said they were undergoing some form of review process.
A2 Dominion said: “We are in the process of looking to introduce a buy-back policy for shared owners in exceptional circumstances, which is subject to board approval. We look in-depth at each case individually at the moment, but an actual policy document is due to be introduced after board approval.”
Southern said it has decided to review its policy since it merged with Optivo in December last year. It added: “We wouldn’t have figures for Southern Housing at this stage, but estimate there have been around 10-15 enquiries to staircase down since 2018 and one downward staircasing completion. These cases are not frequent at all.”
Peabody said it would be happy to share details of its policy once its review was completed.
A Notting Hill Genesis spokesperson said: “We haven’t had anyone go through the process of staircasing down in the past two years. If any leaseholder is struggling with their finances as a result of rising interest rates or other cost of living increases, they should contact their property management officer immediately to discuss their options.”
John Lumley, strategic sales director at L&Q, said the current economic climate meant the landlord had recently “updated our policy to include the ability to reverse staircase when circumstances change for customers and owning a larger share of their home becomes unattainable”.
But L&Q had not received any requests at the time it was asked to take part in the survey. However, Mr Lumley acknowledged: “Having said that, we do anticipate the real impact of these recent mortgage rate increases to be seen within the next 12-18 months, once more customers will be off their existing fixed-rate contracts.”
Riverside reiterated its adherence to the government guidance on downward staircasing and said it regularly communicated with lenders to identify and support at-risk customers.
A spokesperson for Riverside added: “We appreciate the impact the cost of living crisis is having and we work with all our customers to support them through financial hardship, with access to various in-house services.
“We offer shared owners who are struggling financially a free money-advice service, affordable warmth, employment and training services, as well as the opportunity to sublet when appropriate.
“We have recently developed a flexible tenure policy that aims to meet the differing needs of our shared owners nationally. This policy will enable us to offer reverse staircasing as a last resort to some shared owners experiencing severe financial hardship.”
Gemma Conlon, director of customer experience at Clarion Housing Group, said: “We seek to offer flexibility to our shared owners who are struggling and we review every situation on a case-by-case basis.
“We don’t offer a downward staircasing option, but through our charitable foundation, we offer money guidance support, which is available to all of our shared owners.”
MTVH’s Ms Nanda said: “If shared owners are struggling, we will work with them on a range of options, including providing access to debt advice and the support of an independent financial advisor, to help them through a difficult period.
“Reverse staircasing is extremely rare, and a last resort. Over the past two years, only four shared owners out of tens of thousands have exercised this option.”
Despite the challenging economic environment, Ms Nanda pointed out that the landlord was seeing increased interest in shared ownership, as those looking to get on the property ladder were attracted to the lower deposits and monthly costs compared with purchasing properties on the open market.
Network Homes said it “takes a fair and consistent approach when reviewing buy-back requests, which we assess on a case-by-case basis”. But it had not had any requests to staircase down within the past two years.
Hyde said that it had “not had any enquiries about staircasing down”, and The Guinness Partnership did not respond.
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