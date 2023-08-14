Mixed approach to staircasing down, snap survey of G15 landlords reveals

Of those G15 members that responded to the Inside Housing survey, several do not have this as a policy option for shared owners #UKhousing

However, of those G15 members that responded, several do not have this as a policy option for shared owners, and only five shared owners across London had gone through with the process over the past two years.

Within that data, they were asked how many of those who enquired did staircase down, and from what share amount they went down to.

The group of London housing associations was asked to share their policy on staircasing down and provide data on how many shared owners had enquired about taking on a smaller share of their home.

Government guidance states that “if a registered provider does offer downward staircasing, then it must publish its policy to all shared owners in order to operate in an open and accountable way”.

This request for information on this policy option comes after Geeta Nanda, chief executive of G15 member Metropolitan Thames Valley (MTVH), told Inside Housing in June: “I think shared owners are in a very difficult situation at the moment with increases in mortgage rates.

“We do allow flexibility for people, if they’re really stuck, to be able to go down, so if they’ve got 50% and they can’t afford it any more, to go down to 25%.”

Government guidance describes downward staircasing as “an option of last resort where the leaseholder has got into or is about to get into mortgage arrears and is at risk of losing their home”.

It adds: “Downward staircasing is not a right; it is offered solely at the discretion of the registered provider.”

It says that the housing provider should be “satisfied that the shared owner has explored and exhausted all other options” and that “the shared owner must produce evidence to prove their difficulty with the mortgage repayments, although they need not be in arrears.”

Peabody, A2Dominion and Southern Housing Group all said they were undergoing some form of review process.

A2 Dominion said: “We are in the process of looking to introduce a buy-back policy for shared owners in exceptional circumstances, which is subject to board approval. We look in-depth at each case individually at the moment, but an actual policy document is due to be introduced after board approval.”

Southern said it has decided to review its policy since it merged with Optivo in December last year. It added: “We wouldn’t have figures for Southern Housing at this stage, but estimate there have been around 10-15 enquiries to staircase down since 2018 and one downward staircasing completion. These cases are not frequent at all.”

Peabody said it would be happy to share details of its policy once its review was completed.