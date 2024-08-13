MLA calls for ‘major’ reform of planning system in Northern Ireland

A member of the Northern Ireland Assembly has called for “major” reform of the country’s planning system, after applications dropped by 11% last year #UKhousing

It showed that 10,025 planning applications were received during 2023-24, compared with 11,217 the previous financial year, a drop of 11%.

It comes after the Department for Infrastructure published the annual Northern Ireland planning statistics bulletin earlier this month .

Peter McReynolds, Alliance MLA for East Belfast, said “ongoing issues” with the planning system were hindering Northern Ireland’s ability to “promote renewables, achieve net zero and build the necessary housing stock”.

The applications were made up of 9,870 local, 154 major and one regionally significant application.

The percentage decrease is smaller than the previous year. Between 2021-22 and 2022-23, the number of planning applications received by councils dropped by 18%.

The average processing time for local applications brought to a decision or withdrawal during 2023-24 was 20.8 weeks across all councils.

This exceeds the 15-week target and represents an increase of 1.8 weeks from the same period a year earlier.

Mr McReynolds said the statistics were “reflective of a system that needs major reform”.

He said: “It is disappointing that the number of applications that have been received and decided is the lowest since records began in 2002, and that local and major applications have also missed their 15 and 30-week processing target by a significant margin.

“This is a worrying indication of how our planning system functions and how it is perceived by potential applicants and investors in our economy.”