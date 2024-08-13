MLA calls for ‘major’ reform of planning system in Northern Ireland

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A member of the Northern Ireland Assembly has called for “major” reform of the country’s planning system, after applications dropped by 11% last year.
Peter McReynolds, Alliance MLA for East Belfast, said “ongoing issues” with the planning system were hindering Northern Ireland’s ability to “promote renewables, achieve net zero and build the necessary housing stock”.
It comes after the Department for Infrastructure published the annual Northern Ireland planning statistics bulletin earlier this month.
It showed that 10,025 planning applications were received during 2023-24, compared with 11,217 the previous financial year, a drop of 11%.
The applications were made up of 9,870 local, 154 major and one regionally significant application.
The percentage decrease is smaller than the previous year. Between 2021-22 and 2022-23, the number of planning applications received by councils dropped by 18%.
The average processing time for local applications brought to a decision or withdrawal during 2023-24 was 20.8 weeks across all councils.
This exceeds the 15-week target and represents an increase of 1.8 weeks from the same period a year earlier.
Mr McReynolds said the statistics were “reflective of a system that needs major reform”.
He said: “It is disappointing that the number of applications that have been received and decided is the lowest since records began in 2002, and that local and major applications have also missed their 15 and 30-week processing target by a significant margin.
“This is a worrying indication of how our planning system functions and how it is perceived by potential applicants and investors in our economy.”
Mr McReynolds said minor amendments or introducing checklists “will not deliver the scale of change required to ensure decisions are processed on target”.
“An effective planning system has the potential to bring about significant positive change for Northern Ireland and would deliver jobs and economic growth.
“This is especially important in delivering the infrastructure to reach net zero, which Alliance remains fully committed to through the prioritisation of renewable-energy developments,” he said.
A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson told Inside Housing it was “committed to ensuring” that the planning system in Northern Ireland “operates in an efficient and effective way, and recognises the impact that it has on the economy, the environment and on communities”.
They said: “The department is working with local government and other partners to take forward a planning improvement programme which will improve current processes and increase the efficiency of the current system.
“Planning is a collective issue and all stakeholders must play their part in delivering the necessary changes and improvements.
“This includes local councils who have responsibility for a significant number of planning functions, industry and the private sector, developers, planning agents and architects.
“It is also critical that all key delivery bodies are adequately funded and resourced, and that the long-term financial sustainability of the regional planning system is secured.”
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