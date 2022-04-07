MMC providers have capacity to deliver more than 15,000 homes a year by 2024, says trade body

Make Modular, a newly formed trade body that represents a number of major MMC providers, told Inside Housing that its members had the capacity to reach the target after investing £500m in state-of-the-art factories since 2016.

The body was officially launched in December 2021 and its members include providers such as Ilke Homes, TopHat, Laing O’Rourke and Legal & General Modular Homes.

Steve Cole, head of Make Modular, said his organisation’s members have completed nearly 3,500 MMC homes in the past 12 months, and are ready to increase their capacity after hundreds of millions of pounds worth of investment.

He added: “For as long as I’ve worked in housing, modular has been the future. But that is no longer the case, it is the present. Modular will increasingly be a key part of any successful social landlord’s portfolio and charging should reflect this.”

In the past, MMC has had to negotiate various hurdles of post-completion funding as a result of lenders’ concerns about the durability and saleability of the homes.