Moat boss to retire next summer after nearly a decade

Elizabeth Austerberry, who joined Moat in January 2013 as a newcomer to the social housing sector, will step down from the 20,000-home landlord next summer.

It is understood she will be retiring formally and, in a company announcement yesterday, told staff she was “looking forward to spending time with friends and family”.

A recruitment process for her replacement is understood to be in its early stages, which Ms Austerberry will help with.

Before Moat, Ms Austerberry spent 35 years in the commercial sector, including spells at the Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Ernst & Young and Savills.

On taking the role at Kent-based Moat, she told Inside Housing shortly after joining: “I wanted to be able to look back and say I had done a job that was worthwhile and to the point.”

The group has made a number of senior appointments this year, including a new director of property services and a director of corporate finance, a newly created role.

In Moat’s last full financial year, it reported a 37% jump in surplus to £36.4m off a turnover of £152.8m. It currently has a G1/V1 rating with the regulator.