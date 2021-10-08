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Moat boss to retire next summer after nearly a decade

News08.10.21by James Wilmore

Housing association Moat has announced its chief executive is to retire after nearly 10 years in the role. 

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Elizabeth Austerberry will step down next summer
Elizabeth Austerberry will step down next summer
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LinkedIn IHMoat boss to retire next summer after nine years #ukhousing

Elizabeth Austerberry, who joined Moat in January 2013 as a newcomer to the social housing sector, will step down from the 20,000-home landlord next summer.

It is understood she will be retiring formally and, in a company announcement yesterday, told staff she was “looking forward to spending time with friends and family”.

A recruitment process for her replacement is understood to be in its early stages, which Ms Austerberry will help with.

Before Moat, Ms Austerberry spent 35 years in the commercial sector, including spells at the Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Ernst & Young and Savills.

On taking the role at Kent-based Moat, she told Inside Housing shortly after joining: “I wanted to be able to look back and say I had done a job that was worthwhile and to the point.”

The group has made a number of senior appointments this year, including a new director of property services and a director of corporate finance, a newly created role.

In Moat’s last full financial year, it reported a 37% jump in surplus to £36.4m off a turnover of £152.8m. It currently has a G1/V1 rating with the regulator.

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Ms Austerberry said: “I feel privileged to work for a housing association and am proud of what we have achieved and continue to achieve together. Moat is well positioned for the future, with a strong financial position, proven resilience, a great team with ambitious plans.”

Steve White, Moat’s chair, added: “Elizabeth continues to do a fantastic job leading the organisation and we will miss her when she leaves. We will be working with Elizabeth to make sure that we find the right candidate for Moat and to ensure a smooth transition."

Moat, which manages homes across Kent, Essex, Sussex and south London, has a development pipeline of 1,679 homes.

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