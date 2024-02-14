Moat chief executive steps down after less than two years

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Moat’s chief executive has stepped down after less than two years in the role.
Mary Gibbons, who had been in post since April 2022, is “no longer Moat’s chief executive with immediate effect”, the housing association said this morning.
In a short stock market release today, the 21,800-home landlord did not explain the reason for Ms Gibbons’ departure.
She joined the Kent-based landlord as chief executive following the retirement of Elizabeth Austerberry, and was previously head of Essex housing association CHP.
Earlier in her career, Ms Gibbons spent nearly a decade at Swan, which merged with Sanctuary last year.
The process to recruit a new chief executive will begin “as soon as possible”, Moat told Inside Housing.
Steve White, chair of Moat, said: “I wish Mary the very best and I’d like to thank her for contributions in advancing our strategic focus and realigning our purpose to provide quality homes and services to our customers by putting their experience at the centre of everything we do.”
Moat has a pipeline of nearly 2,000 homes and completed 459 homes in 2022-23.
The landlord was forced to apologise in November last year after it incorrectly said it would take enforcement action against a resident who complained about anti-social behaviour (ASB).
Moat has told Inside Housing that it was “truly sorry” for the mistake, which the resident said had caused her to suffer from “flashbacks and nightmares”.
The shared ownership resident, who lives in Crawley, complained to the housing association in June 2022 about ASB from her neighbours, who she claimed have harassed her for five years. Following the resident’s complaint, Moat launched a six-month ASB investigation.
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