Moat chief executive steps down after less than two years

Mary Gibbons, who had been in post since April 2022, is “no longer Moat’s chief executive with immediate effect”, the housing association said this morning.

In a short stock market release today, the 21,800-home landlord did not explain the reason for Ms Gibbons’ departure.

She joined the Kent-based landlord as chief executive following the retirement of Elizabeth Austerberry, and was previously head of Essex housing association CHP.