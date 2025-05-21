Moat hunts for provider to deliver £420m responsive repairs contract

Kent-based landlord Moat is tendering for a repairs and maintenance provider to deliver a £420m contract #UKhousing

The provider will also need to deliver works for Moat’s empty homes and provide an out-of-hours service, including triage communication services and arranging temporary moves.

Moat is looking for a provider to deliver responsive repairs, including reactive day-to-day repairs, for all of its owned, leased and managed homes, including the fabric and structure of blocks.

Moat said the provider may have to deliver “planned works, cyclical redecoration, building safety repairs and maintenance”, as well as other services such as cesspit emptying and fixing access-control problems.

Key performance indicators for the contract include customer satisfaction, repairs completed in target, right first time, and empty homes completed in target.

The contract is for 10 years, with the option to extend for a further five.

It will initially run from 7 September 2026 to 8 September 2036. The deadline to apply is 6 June and Moat will make the award by 15 January 2026.