Moat hunts for provider to deliver £420m responsive repairs contract

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Kent-based landlord Moat is tendering for a repairs and maintenance provider to deliver a £420m contract.
Moat is looking for a provider to deliver responsive repairs, including reactive day-to-day repairs, for all of its owned, leased and managed homes, including the fabric and structure of blocks.
The provider will also need to deliver works for Moat’s empty homes and provide an out-of-hours service, including triage communication services and arranging temporary moves.
Moat said the provider may have to deliver “planned works, cyclical redecoration, building safety repairs and maintenance”, as well as other services such as cesspit emptying and fixing access-control problems.
Key performance indicators for the contract include customer satisfaction, repairs completed in target, right first time, and empty homes completed in target.
The contract is for 10 years, with the option to extend for a further five.
It will initially run from 7 September 2026 to 8 September 2036. The deadline to apply is 6 June and Moat will make the award by 15 January 2026.
Moat was among several landlords that recently raised concerns over a technology firm sending out “unauthorised” letters regarding repairs and energy-saving initiatives.
In December, the English regulator downgraded Moat to G2/V2 for governance and financial viability, and awarded a C2 grade for the consumer standards.
Part of the judgement related to Moat’s need to improve its provision of non-emergency repairs, including remediation of damp, mould and condensation.
The tender notice has been made under the Procurement Act 2023, which came into force in February. The new legislation promises greater transparency of procurement pipelines and suppliers.
The go-live date of the act was pushed back by four months last September, to give the government time to revise the strategic priorities for public procurement and come up with a “mission-driven” stance.
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