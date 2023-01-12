Moat names deputy CEO of London landlord as new finance boss

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Moat has appointed the current deputy chief executive of a London-based landlord as its new permanent finance director.
Gloria Yang will join the 20,000-home association on 11 April as its new executive director of finance.
She is a replacement for Greg Taylor who left the Kent-based landlord in October after 13 years in the role.
Chris Ellmore, corporate finance director at Moat, is currently filling in as the organisation’s interim finance director.
Ms Yang has been deputy chief executive of Origin Housing for the past two years, having previously been finance director at the 6,000-home landlord.
Prior to Origin, she spent a year as a finance consultant for Clarion and before that nearly five years at East Thames. During her time at East Thames, the association became a subsidiary of L&Q.
In her early career, Ms Yang spent five years at Wandle.
In a filing announcing her appointment, Moat said Ms Yang will be “responsible for developing the financial well-being of Moat, providing solid financial leadership and ensuring a robust structure is in place to further secure and enable Moat and our customers”.
Ms Yang said: “I am very excited to join Moat and look forward to getting to know our customers, people and partners so we can work together to create and maximise investment opportunities in our communities.”
She will join a relatively new chief executive at Moat after former CHP boss Mary Gibbons took over the top job in April last year.
In its last full-year to March 2022, Moat reported a 32% rise in annual surplus, which helped by an uptick in market sales and an increase in shared owners staircasing.
The association currently has a G1/V1 rating from the English regulator.
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