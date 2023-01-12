Moat names deputy CEO of London landlord as new finance boss

Gloria Yang will join the 20,000-home association on 11 April as its new executive director of finance.

She is a replacement for Greg Taylor who left the Kent-based landlord in October after 13 years in the role.

Chris Ellmore, corporate finance director at Moat, is currently filling in as the organisation’s interim finance director.

Ms Yang has been deputy chief executive of Origin Housing for the past two years, having previously been finance director at the 6,000-home landlord.