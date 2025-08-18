ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Moat posts 40% fall in pre-tax surplus, but rise in turnover and new homes

News18.08.25by Ellie Brown

Moat Homes has recorded a 40% drop in its annual surplus after net interest costs continued to soar, but completed more homes than last year.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Modern low-rise glass and steel office building
Moat’s offices in Dartford (picture: Google Street View)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHMoat Homes has recorded a 40% drop in its annual surplus after net interest costs continued to soar, but completed more homes than last year #UKhousing

The 23,000-home social landlord posted an increase in its operating surplus from £44.6m to £49m, according to its accounts for the year that ended in March 2025.

However, the increase was wiped out by net interest costs of £31.4m, up from £26.4m the year before, plus a loss of £5.4m because of the restructuring of some legacy loans and swaps.

It meant the Kent-based housing provider’s pre-tax surplus for the year was £12.2m, down from £20.9m in 2023-24, which was itself a more than 50% drop from the year before.

Read more

Accent retains ‘A’ credit rating following leadership turnoverAccent retains ‘A’ credit rating following leadership turnover
Annual turnover and surplus rise at Platform as development spend hit by contractor insolvenciesAnnual turnover and surplus rise at Platform as development spend hit by contractor insolvencies
Bromford Flagship increases turnover and sees completions dip in first results after mergerBromford Flagship increases turnover and sees completions dip in first results after merger

Moat Homes’ turnover for the year rose from £154.4m to £164.4m, driven by an increase in its income from social housing lettings.

The housing association also completed more new homes compared with the previous financial year, with 478 handed over, including 349 at affordable rent and 109 shared ownership properties. This was 27 fewer than its target of 505, after the handover of 40 homes at one scheme was delayed until June.

Accounts show that Moat Homes spent less on new developments this year – £81m compared with £107m – but boosted its repairs investment to £63m, up from £51m in 2024.

Gavin Cansfield, chief executive of Moat, since October 2024, said: “I joined Moat at a pivotal time, shortly after the completion of the regulatory inspection under the new customer standards, and just before switching to an interim 18-month repairs contract.

“These significant milestones are helping to shape our priorities and sharpen our focus for the year ahead.

“This year, we’ve achieved strong financial results, enhancing our social impact and improving the lives of our customers.

“This includes the successful completion of our ambitious decarbonisation programme, which upgraded 407 homes with a gross spend of £14m, partially funded by £5m from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.”

He added: “As at the end of March 2025, our overall satisfaction is at 62% (2024: 55%), reflecting an improvement across all measures.

“The overall repairs services remains an area for focus, and we’ve implemented a comprehensive improvement plan to address this.”

Last month, Moat appointed Helen Evans as its new chair, after the departure of Steve White, who had held the role for nine years.

In May, the landlord opened bids for a £420m, 10-year repairs and maintenance contract. It will appoint a provider by next January.

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

AccountsDevelopmentFinanceLondonSouth East
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories