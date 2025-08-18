Moat posts 40% fall in pre-tax surplus, but rise in turnover and new homes

The 23,000-home social landlord posted an increase in its operating surplus from £44.6m to £49m, according to its accounts for the year that ended in March 2025.

However, the increase was wiped out by net interest costs of £31.4m, up from £26.4m the year before, plus a loss of £5.4m because of the restructuring of some legacy loans and swaps.

It meant the Kent-based housing provider’s pre-tax surplus for the year was £12.2m, down from £20.9m in 2023-24, which was itself a more than 50% drop from the year before.