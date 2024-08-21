Moat sees surplus more than halve after sharp drop in staircasing

The 23,000-home group recorded a post-tax surplus of £20.9m in the year to the end of March 2024, compared to £45.9m the year before.

The landlord, which currently has an interim chief executive, reported that surplus on staircasing and loan redemptions slid by 48% to £8.3m. This was blamed on “higher mortgage costs”.

In the year, 103 staircasings were completed, involving a shared owner buying a larger share of their home. This compared to 200 staircasings the year before, Moat revealed in its annual report.

Other landlords have suffered from a slowdown in staircasing amid the tough economic environment, including large East of England provider BPHA.