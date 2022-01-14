Moat swoops for CHP boss to replace long-serving chief executive

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Moat has appointed the current boss of fellow Home Counties housing association CHP to take over as its new chief executive.
Mary Gibbons, who has led Essex-based CHP since 2018, will join 20,000-home Moat on 25 April.
She will take the reins at the Kent-based landlord from Elizabeth Austerberry, who announced last October that she was retiring after nearly a decade in charge.
Ms Gibbons, who earlier in her career spent nearly a decade at housing association Swan, said: “It’s a great opportunity to build on Moat’s strong position and to lead the organisation on the next stage of its journey.”
In its last full financial year, Moat reported a 37% jump in surplus to £36.4m, off an increased turnover of £152.8m.
Ms Gibbon’s appointment comes after a number of senior hires at Most last summer, when it appointed a new director of property services, an interim executive director of housing and customer services, and its first director of corporate finance.
Separately today, CHP announced it has promoted deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Paul Edwards to be its new boss as a replacement for Ms Gibbons. He takes over with immediate effect.
Mr Edwards joined the 10,700-home group in 2016 and initially spent three years as its director of resources.
Nicola Sawford, chair of CHP, said: “Paul’s extensive knowledge, experience and track record of delivering excellent results made him the obvious choice to lead CHP into its next stage.”
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