Moat swoops for CHP boss to replace long-serving chief executive

Mary Gibbons, who has led Essex-based CHP since 2018, will join 20,000-home Moat on 25 April.

She will take the reins at the Kent-based landlord from Elizabeth Austerberry, who announced last October that she was retiring after nearly a decade in charge.

Ms Gibbons, who earlier in her career spent nearly a decade at housing association Swan, said: “It’s a great opportunity to build on Moat’s strong position and to lead the organisation on the next stage of its journey.”