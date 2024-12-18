The deal is expected to save the government around £230m a year in rental costs, amounting to more than £600,000 a day.

The original deal was struck in 1996 when the Conservative government sold 55,000 houses for an average of £27,000 per property.

Since 1996, the MoD has rented back the properties – called the Married Quarters Estate – at a discount on a 200-year lease. It has been responsible for all maintenance on the homes.

Defence secretary John Healey said: “The new deal is a decisive break with the failed approach of the past, which will save the public purse.