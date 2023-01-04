Modern methods of construction need a dose of the traditional

Trina Chakravarti provides some practical tips on how social landlords can involve traditional SME builders in their offsite construction #UKhousing

But what if manufacturers and contractors put their differences aside and found a way to work together? With social housing organisations facing immense pressure to construct new homes at a time of significant economic volatility, a complementary approach might be one way to steady development pipelines.

In board rooms, on conference stages and in the media, modern methods of construction (MMC) are regularly pitted against bricks and mortar. They are seen as rival industries, competing to build the highest quality, most sustainable, least costly social homes.

When social landlords want to build new homes, their options are often presented as binary. They can go down the tried and tested route of traditional construction methods or try something different and opt for offsite delivery.

And that stability is badly needed. In the year to March 2022, 360 British house builders went bust (many of them SMEs) – up 75% on 2020-21. Soaring energy, labour and materials costs, a slow and restrictive planning system and notoriously low profit margins are crippling smaller, traditional contractors and this is impacting our sector’s ability to develop new homes.

In parallel with this, the MMC market is expanding. However, many manufacturers want only to supply products rather than taking the lead contractor role. This presents a problem for social landlords: they must bridge this ‘offsite gap’ and find a way to control the building process without adding additional risk and cost.

“Landlords want to maintain those trusted community connections and continue investing in local jobs and businesses, offering a visible pipeline to these companies but in the offsite space”

Could the answer be greater collaboration between traditional and MMC? It feels like there is a growing appetite for a more co-operative approach. Through my work with the National Housing Federation-backed alliance Building Better, I regularly speak to housing providers looking to build homes in factories. An increasing number tell me they want to use traditional SME contractors on MMC projects, but they don’t know how.

Such SMEs are highly skilled, local building firms that social landlords have nurtured relationships with over many years. Landlords want to maintain those trusted community connections and continue investing in local jobs and businesses, offering a visible pipeline to these companies but in the offsite space.

So, involving traditional SMEs in offsite could be a positive move for all parties – but it must be done right. Here are some practical tips.