Modular developer chosen by council to deliver 140 affordable homes

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A local authority has selected Ilke Homes to deliver 140 modular homes on a site in East Sussex.
Following a competitive tender process, Hastings Borough Council selected the modular developer to deliver the factory-built homes, half of which will be for affordable rent and the other half will be shared ownership.
Subject to planning consent, the scheme will deliver a mix of apartments and houses, ranging from one to four bedrooms.
Andy Batsford, lead councillor for housing at Hastings Borough Council, said the affordable rent homes will be “allocated to our local people and families on the housing list who will be able to move into energy-efficient, modern, well-designed, secure homes”.
This is the 14th site secured by Ilke as part of its “turnkey offering”, which sees it acquire land, gain planning permission, manufacture the homes and develop the site.
Ilke currently has a pipeline in excess of 3,000 affordable homes across the UK and recently raised £60m from a group of public and private investors, including Homes England, Sun Capital and The Guinness Partnership.
Tom Heathcote, executive director of development at Ilke, said: “Our accredited modular methods of delivery will ensure that these homes help Hastings Borough Council, who in 2019 declared a climate emergency, meet carbon reduction targets, while simultaneously delivering well in excess of the 40% policy compliant provision of affordable housing required by the outline planning permission.”
A reserved matters application will be submitted to the council next month, with Ilke aiming to be on site by autumn 2022 and completing the first homes from spring 2023 onwards.
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