Modular developer chosen by council to deliver 140 affordable homes

Ilke Homes has been selected to deliver 140 homes on a site in Hastings #UKhousing

Subject to planning consent, the scheme will deliver a mix of apartments and houses, ranging from one to four bedrooms.

Following a competitive tender process, Hastings Borough Council selected the modular developer to deliver the factory-built homes, half of which will be for affordable rent and the other half will be shared ownership.

Andy Batsford, lead councillor for housing at Hastings Borough Council, said the affordable rent homes will be “allocated to our local people and families on the housing list who will be able to move into energy-efficient, modern, well-designed, secure homes”.

This is the 14th site secured by Ilke as part of its “turnkey offering”, which sees it acquire land, gain planning permission, manufacture the homes and develop the site.

Ilke currently has a pipeline in excess of 3,000 affordable homes across the UK and recently raised £60m from a group of public and private investors, including Homes England, Sun Capital and The Guinness Partnership.