Modular firm TopHat plans job cuts amid ‘challenging’ market

The Goldman Sachs-backed firm, which took a £15m loan from Homes England last year, has said it is consulting with employees as part of a “programme to reduce the costs of the business”.

In a statement, TopHat said: “The changes are a prudent step to ensure the business maintains current delivery levels during 2024 and is well positioned for growth as the market returns.”

Inside Housing understands that around 70 roles are at risk.