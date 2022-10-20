Modular house builder agrees deal with new social housing funder to build homes for councils

ZWH has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with not-for-profit funding organisation Funding for Housing, to raise cash and provide modular homes for local authorities.

ZWH, which was launched in the UK in 2019, says it provides energy-efficient, offsite manufactured social housing and with the MOU will aim to provide off-balance-sheet funding for local authorities, particularly in London, to help them with social housing development.

ZWH will design the social housing, which will meet nationally described spaced standards and the forthcoming Future Homes Standard, and be virtually energy self-sufficient, according to Funding for Housing.