Modular house builder gets planning green light for 183 new homes

Plans approved by Medway Council for the third phase at Kitchener Barracks will repurpose the barracks, which date from 1757, to deliver 68 apartments and 19 two and four-bedroom homes.

The latest phase will also see 96 factory-built apartments within three four-storey blocks. These will be the first ever to be delivered by the modular firm, which is backed by US investment giant Goldman Sachs.

Of the 96 new apartments, 32 will be affordable.