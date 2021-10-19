Modular specialist begins work on 131-home scheme for Northern association

The homes, including 45 two-bedroom, 73 three-bedroom and 13 four-bedroom properties, are being built at Ilke’s factory in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, for Jigsaw Homes.

They will be built and transported to Jigsaw’s site in Gedling, north-east of Nottingham, in phases consisting of 15 homes at a time.

All of the homes will be for shared ownership or affordable rent and will meet Energy Performance Certificate Rating A or B.

The first homes on the development, which have been funded via the government’s Affordable Homes Programme, are expected to be handed over by May 2022, with the scheme completed just over a year later.

Ilke was chosen in October 2020 by Nottinghamshire County Council to regenerate the nine-acre brownfield site following a competitive tender process.