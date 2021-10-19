Modular specialist begins work on 131-home scheme for Northern association

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Modular house builder Ilke Homes has started work on a 131-home scheme in Nottinghamshire that will be owned and operated by a 33,000-home Greater Manchester landlord on completion.
The homes, including 45 two-bedroom, 73 three-bedroom and 13 four-bedroom properties, are being built at Ilke’s factory in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, for Jigsaw Homes.
They will be built and transported to Jigsaw’s site in Gedling, north-east of Nottingham, in phases consisting of 15 homes at a time.
All of the homes will be for shared ownership or affordable rent and will meet Energy Performance Certificate Rating A or B.
The first homes on the development, which have been funded via the government’s Affordable Homes Programme, are expected to be handed over by May 2022, with the scheme completed just over a year later.
Ilke was chosen in October 2020 by Nottinghamshire County Council to regenerate the nine-acre brownfield site following a competitive tender process.
Earlier this year the modular specialist – which 64,000-home Guinness acquired a 4.3% stake in last month – was also picked by the Nottingham-based pharmaceutical giant Boots to deliver 622 homes on its main campus in the city.
Garnet Fazackerley, operations director of development at Jigsaw, said of the new scheme: “This is an incredibly exciting project and one that will potentially change the way we look at development in the future.
“Not only will these homes be affordable and meet local housing need, but they are beautifully built as well as being sustainable,” he said. “We are proud to be working with Ilke Homes and Homes England to bring innovative housing to Gedling.”
Tom Heathcote, executive director of development at Ilke Homes, said: “This new scheme is breathing life into a site that has laid derelict for over six years, so it’s great to see work beginning.”
He added: “Since securing the site last year, we’ve worked closely with Nottinghamshire County Council and Gedling Borough Council to ensure the development will deliver best value.”
Dilys Jones, assistant director of affordable housing growth at Homes England, said the development was one of the largest of its kind funded through the Affordable Homes Programme.
“It’s an excellent example of how this funding can be accessed and used to facilitate ambitious modern methods of construction-led schemes that deliver affordable housing at scale,” she said.
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