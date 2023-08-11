Moody’s expects mergers to continue to offset impact of rising costs and high interest rates

In its analysis, Moody’s said it expected to see more merger activity as landlords combine to increase scale to address the impact of rising mandatory costs, higher inflation and interest rates.

However, it also warned that credit risks can arise in the immediate aftermath of a merger because of the upfront costs.

The agency cited a number of proposed merger plans, such as Poplar Harca’s tie-up with Tower Hamlets Community Housing, which was announced in June.

This followed news in April of The Guinness Partnership and Shepherds Bush Housing Group’s tie-up plans, alongside a number of other merger announcements earlier in the year.