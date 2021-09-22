‘More ambitious’ housing retrofit programme could create 138,000 jobs over next 10 years, says Greenpeace

An analysis of various housing decarbonisation scenarios has found the economy could be boosted by £9.8bn if ministers adopt a retrofit strategy in line with the central pathway for delivering net zero that has been devised by the Climate Change Committee, the independent body formed to advise the government on tackling climate change.

In this scenario, just over one million heat pumps would be installed per year by 2030 and all buildings upgraded to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) C within the next 10-15 years.

The analysis, which was carried out by Cambridge Econometrics, found that this scenario would create up to 138,600 new jobs by 2030.

In comparison, the government’s current retrofit plans, which include installing 600,000 heat pumps per year by 2028, will add just £3.9bn to the economy and provide 71,500 new jobs by 2030, the report found.