More and more tenants will be in negative budgets. What can their landlords do?

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The cost of living crisis is going to hit more tenants, pushing the worst affected into ‘negative budgets’ where, no matter the financial advice and help they get, they’ll have more going out than coming in. Martin Lord considers what social landlords can do
Advisors and others at the sharp end of helping people in financial difficulties, such as credit unions, know that people on the lowest incomes can make the fewest manageable changes to improve their financial position. There simply isn’t enough money coming in.
“Many of the worst affected will have ‘negative budgets’. This means that even after seeking financial advice, the household will have less coming in than going out”
Even with the recent package of measures announced by the chancellor, research by Citizens Advice shows that fuel costs, in particular, will be at a generational high as a percentage of income for certain benefit claimants.
In practice, this means many of the worst affected will have ‘negative budgets’. This means that even after seeking financial advice, the household will have less coming in than going out.
This doesn’t mean in one particular week or month, but on an average ongoing basis for however long the prevailing circumstances (low wages, unemployment, long-term sickness or disability) the household finds itself in remain.
Even before recent increases in the cost of living, research showed that the proportion of people Citizens Advice helped with debt who have negative budgets had grown from 32% to 38%.
People can’t have a negative budget for long. Inevitably, they will fall into arrears with household bills or get into debt if a line of credit is available. When, as seems inevitably the case, that translates into a crisis, such as threatened repossession, the opportunities to craft long-term solutions are becoming harder to find.
So even when a customer receives all the support the state deems appropriate, many households’ budgets simply won’t be sustainable.
“Support is provided to address one crisis after another – not, it should be clear, because advice hasn’t been followed, but because the fundamentals of the household’s finances make it inevitable”
There will likely be no easy fixes or hacks that will unlock their finances. Specialist debt advisors are increasingly citing that this lack of opportunity for long-term solutions creates a revolving door for their services.
Support is provided to address one crisis after another – not, it should be clear, because advice hasn’t been followed, but because the fundamentals of the household’s finances make it inevitable.
So, what does this mean for housing associations?
First, where income from benefits is temporarily low due to a sanction, or because the person’s disability or illness has not been properly considered and reflected in their benefit award, it is even more imperative to resolve those issues quickly.
Opportunities to proactively address rent arrears are well understood in the sector, but it’s essential when conversations happen that staff can diagnose these issues, if not necessarily fix them. Indeed, specialist benefits advisors already know that good advice takes time, is resource-intensive and requires significant expertise – but it is essential.
At Greatwell Homes, we are increasing the capacity and reach of our in-house advice service, but where in-house expertise is not available, housing associations should look to maximise their partnerships with the not-for-profit advice sector and, where necessary, consider funding referral arrangements.
Housing associations should also ensure they understand and map local welfare assistance available to their customers.
The government’s decision not to keep the uplift on Universal Credit in the autumn was met with dismay by many, as we know. The impact has been only partially alleviated by the introduction of the Household Support Fund, a package of funding devolved to local authorities, and they, in turn, have developed their own supply chain of local charities and intermediaries to get funds out to people in need.
It’s a fragmented and inconsistent provision, but it’s essential that associations get to grips with the local network of local charities and trusts that can support customers in need. At Greatwell Homes, as part of our new corporate ‘Live Greatwell’ plan, we are creating a new customer assistance pot of money to provide bespoke financial support to customers.
We are also planning to free up space in our offices to store good-quality furniture gifted by third-party organisations or removed from empty properties to help customers. And, like all housing associations, we will be monitoring the impact on rent arrears carefully.
The next few years will be a worrying time for those working in the housing sector, but our customers face the greatest challenges. We must stand shoulder to shoulder with them.
Martin Lord, director of development, Citizens Advice Essex; board member, Greatwell Homes
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