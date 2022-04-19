More and more tenants will be in negative budgets. What can their landlords do?

Advisors and others at the sharp end of helping people in financial difficulties, such as credit unions, know that people on the lowest incomes can make the fewest manageable changes to improve their financial position. There simply isn’t enough money coming in.

“Many of the worst affected will have ‘negative budgets’. This means that even after seeking financial advice, the household will have less coming in than going out”

Even with the recent package of measures announced by the chancellor, research by Citizens Advice shows that fuel costs, in particular, will be at a generational high as a percentage of income for certain benefit claimants.

In practice, this means many of the worst affected will have ‘negative budgets’. This means that even after seeking financial advice, the household will have less coming in than going out.

This doesn’t mean in one particular week or month, but on an average ongoing basis for however long the prevailing circumstances (low wages, unemployment, long-term sickness or disability) the household finds itself in remain.