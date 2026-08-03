Wandsworth and Islington, both London-based, made the decision following non-compliant consumer grades from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

Inside Housing first reported in 2024 that councils had started setting up housing boards and groups in 2024 to oversee the new, more stringent consumer-focused regime in England.

They can be used for greater scrutiny, keeping a strong focus on housing, and as part of regulatory improvement plans.

One of the key aims of the consumer regime is to ensure tenants have a voice at every decision-making level of a social landlord.

To achieve this, residents are on the boards, alongside councillors and senior officers.

Several councils have decided to set up boards, including Croydon, Lancaster, Kingston, Guildford, Hackney, Birmingham, Arun, and Thurrock.

Kirklees made the decision to set one up following the closure of its ALMO, saying it did not want to lose the “single focus” on housing.