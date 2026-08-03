A further two stock-owning councils have set up housing boards to improve standards and give tenants a voice in decision-making.
Wandsworth and Islington, both London-based, made the decision following non-compliant consumer grades from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
Inside Housing first reported in 2024 that councils had started setting up housing boards and groups in 2024 to oversee the new, more stringent consumer-focused regime in England.
They can be used for greater scrutiny, keeping a strong focus on housing, and as part of regulatory improvement plans.
One of the key aims of the consumer regime is to ensure tenants have a voice at every decision-making level of a social landlord.
To achieve this, residents are on the boards, alongside councillors and senior officers.
Several councils have decided to set up boards, including Croydon, Lancaster, Kingston, Guildford, Hackney, Birmingham, Arun, and Thurrock.
Kirklees made the decision to set one up following the closure of its ALMO, saying it did not want to lose the “single focus” on housing.
Last year, Wandsworth was handed a non-compliant grade of C3 from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) after finding that almost 1,800 fire safety remedial actions were overdue by more than 12 months, while 40% of homes and almost 80% of communal areas had not had an electrical safety test.
Only 6.5% of its 17,000 homes had been surveyed in the past 10 years.
There were also “weaknesses in how tenants’ views are taken into account in decision-making”.
Wandsworth said its new housing improvement and transformation (HIT) board was created to drive up standards across its stock.
Following its first meeting this month, the council said the board’s “pledge” is to give residents “more of a voice in improving standards and performance in housing services”.
Matthew Corner, cabinet member for housing at Wandsworth Council, said improving the housing service is a “key priority” and the local authority “wants tenants and leaseholders to play a central role in shaping these improvements”.
Ashley Hook, chair of the HIT board, said: “It was evident from our first meeting that there is a huge commitment to drive the changes needed to improve services for residents.”
Paul Lonsdale, resident member of the board, said: “Bringing our everyday, lived experiences into performance scrutiny is vital, as residents offer unique, invaluable insights.”
Islington Council received a C3 grading from the regulator in May after it emerged that most of its stock had not been surveyed in over 10 years, while the accuracy of its health and safety data was “limited”.
The regulator did find that the council treats tenants with fairness and respect, and uses their insight to shape services.
But it said further work is needed to strengthen and close gaps in the information it holds on tenants.
Islington told us that the board will oversee and “provide robust governance, oversight and assurance” of the council’s improvement plan.
It said the housing improvement board will help ensure that improvement activity is “effectively co-ordinated, aligned with our regulatory responsibilities and focused on delivering better outcomes for residents”.
“Its work will be underpinned by a resident-first approach, a strong focus on service quality and safety, evidence-led decision-making, and a culture of continuous learning and improvement that reflects the council’s CARE values,” a council spokesperson said.
The board is expected to be independently chaired by a senior local government representative.
Details around membership and launch timings are still being finalised, the council said.
In July, Islington announced that it planned to invest more than £390m in upgrading thousands of homes.
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