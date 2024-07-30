More grant funding and rent settlement confirmed for next Spending Review

Grant funding for affordable homes and certainty around rent-setting will be brought forward at the next Spending Review, the government has confirmed #UKhousing

The confirmation of new funding and a rent settlement later this year came as the government announced a series of short-term interventions to stabilise affordable housing supply and give confidence to the sector before the next Budget on October 30.

In a briefing today, Ms Rayner said the certainty will allow the sector to borrow and invest in new and existing homes and deliver “the biggest increase in affordable housebuilding in a generation”.

Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, said she would provide more direct grant funding and greater certainty around rent stability to help social housing providers “plan for the future”.

This includes giving councils more flexibility around the Right to Buy and in the Affordable Homes Programme for the Greater London Authority, to unlock delivery in the capital.

Ms Rayner also launched a new draft National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) on 30 July, designed to increase housing targets for councils and encourage the release of ‘grey-belt’ and green-belt land. Under the government’s new ‘golden rules’, developers who build on newly released green-belt land will be required to build 50% affordable housing.

The updated NPPF will introduce a new method for calculating housing targets for local authorities. Every part of the country will have to grow its housing stock by 0.8%, with an added ratchet for areas where homes are particularly unaffordable, such as London and the South East.

Where local authorities do not have up-to-date plans or enable sufficient housing to come forward to meet local targets, developers can bring proposals on grey-belt land forward. Land that is safeguarded for environmental reasons will continue to be protected.

The capital will be given a new building target of 80,000 homes, lower than the goal set by the previous government, but still well above the 35,000 homes delivered in the city last year.

Nigel Hugill, chief executive of Urban & Civic, the developer, said: “Recent experience is that setting clear targets for each local planning authority is absolutely fundamental to lifting housing numbers. Equally, the wholehearted embracing of a mix of tenures is also to be applauded.”