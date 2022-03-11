More housing associations should adopt the gateway model to empower tenants

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More housing associations should consider adopting the ‘gateway model’, which aims to devolve more power to tenants, argue Carmen Simpson and Denise Fowler
At Phoenix, we continually review our approach to ensure that all our residents can be part of decision-making at every level.
Resident Pat Fordham set Phoenix up by galvanising her neighbours to campaign for a different kind of housing association in south Lewisham, where residents would have control over the management of their homes and a real stake in the community. Today, Pat uses her roots in community activism to work with us to ensure that more residents, especially women, are supported to take up positions and get involved with Phoenix.
“Having a robust governance structure, where residents can hold us to account and ensure we are working for them, is essential”
Our gateway model means that the majority of our board members are residents, and they truly lead our organisation. Our chair and vice-chair are residents and must be so under the terms of our constitution. The community gateway model empowers residents to take a central role in decision-making about the homes they live in and the services they use.
We now have nearly 8,000 homes under our management. On 29 November 2021, we welcomed new residents in Grove Park when we took on the management of almost 1,500 additional homes in a stock transfer from L&Q. That is thousands of new residents who will help us extend and refresh our resident-led model. We have already welcomed two Grove Park residents to our board.
“Having adopted the gateway model 14 years ago, we want to build on our legacy to encourage other housing associations to adopt this model”
The gateway model drives those who adopt it to maximise existing opportunities and create new ones to give power to tenants and leaseholders where they want this. This empowerment is vital to creating communities that have more control of their lives and the things that affect them. With equality, diversity and inclusion high on the agenda, we offer a range of opportunities for residents to get involved in influencing decision-making.
In addition to our board, residents scrutinise performance and influence policy through our scrutiny panel, gateway committee and our newly launched youth council.
Residents also take part in interview panels and procurement exercises. We consult widely on all key topics and run community engagement events and activities, some in person, some online, throughout the year. We work hard to ensure that all our residents feel part of One Phoenix.
We are determined to ensure that the interactions between residents, staff and partners deliver a vision of building empowered communities. Having a robust governance structure where residents can hold us to account and ensure we are working for them is essential to achieving this. Organisations should be agile in responding to our residents’ changing needs and preferences for getting involved and influencing our decisions.
We also need to be open and transparent about our performance and understand what drives resident satisfaction. We need to be aware of how structural inequality and discrimination can affect people’s confidence and trust in organisations.
“We should all strive to listen to the people who know most about their homes: each and every resident”
Investing in our residents by offering the coaching, learning and development they need to feel confident to scrutinise and challenge us has been the key to our success. Set up in 2014, our award-winning school of social housing – the Phoenix Academy – is accredited by the Chartered Institute of Housing. It is an excellent and accessible way for residents to become involved with Phoenix and potentially take up positions on our board.
Having adopted the gateway model 14 years ago, we want to build on our legacy to encourage other housing associations to adopt this model. We know that some in the sector worry that it will be difficult to find residents with the right level of knowledge and experience. However, we have a really strong board and were rated G1/V1 by the Regulator of Social Housing.
For us, there are substantial benefits to adopting a resident-led model. By listening to our residents, we can create empowered communities to deliver better-quality homes, establish better service quality, and provide better value for money.
These foundations of resident involvement dovetail nicely with government policy and practice – for example, the Social Housing White Paper – shining a spotlight on social landlords to focus on resident voice and influence to ensure that we are held accountable. We should all strive to listen to the people who know most about their homes: each and every resident.
We have a vision to amplify a diverse range of resident voices across the sector and demonstrate the power of resident leadership. We want all our residents to have a sense of ownership and work in partnership with us to reinvent our model, continually reviewing our resident engagement and the quality of our homes and services to get better and better. We hope other housing associations will also see the value of the gateway model.
Carmen Simpson, chair, and Denise Fowler, chief executive, Phoenix
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