More needs to be done to protect tenants from spiralling costs

Nick Atkin says it feels like the sector is on a similar journey to the Titanic, with the icebergs of rising inflation, soaring energy bills, and spiralling fuel and food prices heading its way (picture: Alamy)

Nick Atkin says it feels like the sector is on a similar journey to the Titanic, with the icebergs of rising inflation, soaring energy bills, and spiralling fuel and food prices heading its way (picture: Alamy)

We’re facing the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, which represents a big problem for tenants and business models in #UKhousing, argues @nickatkin_yh

With inflation already at a 40-year high and predicted to reach 13% by the end of the year, coupled with average energy bills increasing to the capped level of £2,500 per year, what can the housing sector do to support those on the lowest incomes? And what do we need from the new prime minister and her ministerial team?

We can see what’s coming, but what can we do to mitigate the impact it’ll have on millions of people across the UK?

Right now, it feels like we’re on a similar journey. Instead of icebergs heading our way, we’re faced with rising inflation, soaring energy bills, and spiralling fuel and food prices. What lurks below the surface is the worst cost of living crisis in recent times.

The general consensus was that the Titanic was unsinkable when it was launched. That’s probably one of the reasons it carried on despite knowing there were icebergs heading its way.

Housing associations face a delicate balancing act. Our social purpose is what defines us. We exist to provide people on some of the lowest incomes with a high-quality, affordable home. To do this, the sums need to add up. Ultimately, there’s a bottom line, even if there is no requirement to make a ‘profit’ or satisfy shareholders.

The cost of living crisis represents a huge challenge for our tenants as well as our business models. The balancing act between social purpose and financial viability has never been more perilous.

Most housing associations provide a range of additional support services. At Yorkshire Housing we offer a money coaching service for customers. We’re seeing an increase in demand for support and have expanded the service to cope with a rise in calls.

Since April they’ve helped 446 customers secure £331,000 in unclaimed entitlements. Last year they enabled our customers to access more than £1m. It’s services like this that’ll be vital in the months ahead. That’s why we need to invest now to be ready for what’s heading our way.

“Investing in our homes as well as providing new ones is our bread and butter, but it’s becoming more expensive”

The government’s consultation on a rent cap highlights the tricky balancing act between what customers can afford and what allows us to continue with our investment plans.

Investing in our homes as well as providing new ones is our bread and butter, but it’s becoming more expensive. According to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the cost of everyday building materials has increased by more than 25% over the past year. Add to this that month-on-month prices are increasing by 2.3%.

Those investment plans will be hugely important in the years ahead. We’re still facing a housing crisis, with more than one million families on waiting lists and homeownership now costing eight times the average UK salary. The cost of living crisis will pull more families into poverty and the demand for high-quality, low-cost housing will continue to grow.