More protections for leaseholders from building safety costs proposed in private members’ bill

Baroness Pinnock, the Liberal Democrats’ housing spokesperson, set out a suite of changes to building safety laws in a private members’ bill last week.

The bill seeks to tackle issues that have previously been highlighted by a campaign group representing residents affected by the building safety crisis.

A key part of the legislation is extending legal protections from the cost of fixing building safety defects to residents living in buildings of any height.

Under the current rules, leaseholders of blocks under 11 metres do not qualify for this and can still be hit with five-figure bills for cladding remediation.

Another change the bill seeks to make is bringing in deadlines to fix safety defects and extending the scope of the remediation required to non-cladding issues, such as balcony repairs and faulty utilities.