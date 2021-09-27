More should be done to encourage community land trusts

The social housing sector should be working with community land trusts to get more homes built, argues Jane Gallifent from @AsterGroupUK #UKhousing

While the DLUHC’s support for affordable homes should be welcomed, it is vital that funding is deployed effectively at a local level.

To achieve this ambition, however, we must start giving the communities our homes are built for a more active role in the development process.

The funding, and the Homes England strategic partnerships announced, which has included our own appointment too as a strategic partner, have the potential to galvanise the social housing sector and channel our collective efforts into building the volume and, importantly, types of homes the country vitally needs.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has just announced a £7.4bn tranche of funding from the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), intended to deliver nearly 90,000 homes across the country over the next five years.

Affordable housing is not a problem that can be solved with money alone. It needs careful management, collaboration between a whole host of political, industry and community stakeholders, and a strategy underpinned by an understanding of the types of homes people need.

We work closely with the National Community Land Trust (CLT) Network and have seen how effective CLTs are at tackling some of the challenges that often obstruct affordable housing delivery.

CLTs are run by the people who will live there, so have a far closer community connection than more traditional methods of delivery. They are often better placed than house builders, and maybe even local councils or housing associations, to understand specific housing needs at a hyper-local level.

“The pandemic has exacerbated the social and economic imbalance in our country, meaning housing delivery that is sympathetic to local needs is more important than ever”

CLTs are also very effective at unlocking small parcels of land for development that don’t always work for large-scale developer-led projects. While vital for local housing needs, these plots aren’t big enough to be a financially viable prospect for many established house builders and, as a result, are often left unused.

These seemingly small missed opportunities add up to thousands of homes across the country that don’t get built.

Because they’re led by the community, CLTs are often better at generating local support, helping to get projects off the ground and making it easier to counter planning objections, for example.