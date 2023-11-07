‘More strategic’ government approach on mental health needed, say NI landlords

A survey by the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) found that 89% of landlords are having to direct tenants to mental heath support programmes.

More than eight of 10 (83%) are making direct referrals to foodbanks for tenants, while 72% are giving employment advice and support, the survey showed.

Seamus Leheny, chief executive of NIFHA, said the group’s members “are stepping in to provide services which should be provided by statutory agencies or to fill gaps where services are not being provided”.