‘More strategic’ government approach on mental health needed, say NI landlords

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Housing associations in Northern Ireland have called for a “more strategic, government-led approach” after warning about their long-term ability to help residents with mental health and cost of living issues.
A survey by the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) found that 89% of landlords are having to direct tenants to mental heath support programmes.
More than eight of 10 (83%) are making direct referrals to foodbanks for tenants, while 72% are giving employment advice and support, the survey showed.
Seamus Leheny, chief executive of NIFHA, said the group’s members “are stepping in to provide services which should be provided by statutory agencies or to fill gaps where services are not being provided”.
He added: “There are serious concerns about the longevity of this approach, and whether there is more cohesive and strategic means of providing support.
“Housing associations continue to support their tenants during these difficult times, however, there needs to be a much more strategic, government led approach to issues such as mental well-being and cost of living impacts.”
Mr Leheny said the level of support associations were offering had “grown and changed significantly”, which was happening even before the pandemic and cost of living crisis.
The survey, among 20 housing associations, also found that 78% of social landlords have been providing grants or other funding to local community groups including local sports clubs.
Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities has been contacted for comment.
Around a year ago, the Chartered Institute of Housing warned that the country’s political deadlock was hampering the delivery of new housing.
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