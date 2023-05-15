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More than 100 consultancies named for £30m public sector framework

News15.05.23by Grainne Cuffe

More than 100 consultancies have been appointed for a £30m, Britain-wide public sector framework aimed at supporting new build, refurbishment and retrofitting homes. 

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LHC Procurement Group has appointed 116 consultancies to its Consultancy Services (CS1) Framework, which available to use from now until April 2027 across England and Wales.

The companies are across 21 lots and are made up of around 80% SMEs – between 35% and 60% in each lot are micro and small companies.

Public sector organisations, including social landlords, can now access the free-to-use framework, which covers construction planning, management and design, civil and structural engineering, landscape and building architectural services, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) expertise, asset management, and health and safety consultancy.

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CS1 replaces LHC’s current Housing (H1 WS1) Framework and is valued at £10m across England, Wales and Scotland respectively. 

Dean Fazackerley, head of technical procurement at LHC, said: “It is fantastic to be announcing the successful companies to our new Consultancy Services Framework, which includes a mix of larger companies and SMEs offering building and landscape architectural expertise. 

“The framework arrives as a result of thorough engagement with public sector procurement teams who said they were looking for access to a wide range of specialist expertise under one framework, from initial design, to build and asset management and maintenance.” 

He said LHC aims to increase the public sector’s access to regional and local supply chains, “encouraging SME involvement and driving economic uplift to regional areas”.

“The fact that a large majority of the consultancies appointed are SMEs is testament to our commitment to this principle, and we hope the wide range of companies appointed to CS1 will help to achieve that,” Mr Fazackerley added. 

The framework is divided into four different workstreams: professional, MEP, asset management and environmental. 

The appointed consultancies are listed below.

The chosen consultancies

Appointed companies for Workstream 1

Lot 1A – architectural services (building)

  • AWW (Atkins, Walters & Webster)

  • Bailey Partnership

  • CMS Group

  • CDA (Comprehensive Design Architects)

  • Emmett Russell Architects

  • Eric Cole

  • Holmes Miller

  • Arcadis IBI Group

  • JM Architects

  • Oberlanders Architects

  • Office S&M

  • One50studio

  • Powell Dobson Architects

  • Ridge and Partners

  • Ryder Architecture

  • Stride Treglown

  • Weston Williamson + Partners

Lot 1B – architectural services (landscaping)

  • AHR Architects

  • Assist Design

  • Arcadis IBI Group

  • Ryder Architecture

  • Stride Treglown

Lot 1C – project management and administration services

  • 127 Joint Venture

  • Arcadis Consulting

  • Bailey Partnership

  • Beacon Partnership

  • Blake Morgan

  • Brawdia

  • CMS Group

  • Faithful + Gould

  • Gleeds Management Services

  • J4 Projects

  • RAM Building Consultancy

  • Rider Levett Bucknall

  • Taylor Lewis

  • TC Consult

  • Watts Group

Lot 1D – construction contract administration

  • 127 Joint Venture

  • AHR Architects

  • Alistair Burroughs Design Partnership

  • Arcadis Consulting

  • Bailey Partnership

  • CMS Group

  • Coreus Projects

  • Earl Kendrick

  • Faithful + Gould

  • Gates Consultants

  • Gleeds Management Services

  • RAM Building Consultancy

  • Randall Simmonds

  • Rider Levett Bucknall

  • Taylor Lewis

  • Watts Group

Lot 1E – employers agents

  • Alistair Burroughs Design Partnership

  • Arcadis Consulting

  • Bailey Partnership

  • CMS Group

  • Currie & Brown

  • Faithful + Gould

  • Gleeds Management Services

  • Hollis Global

  • J4 Projects

  • Kendall Kingscott

  • Kirkham Board

  • RAM Building Consultancy

  • Randall Simmonds

  • Rider Levett Bucknall

  • RPA Quantity Surveyors

  • Strongs Partnership

  • Taylor Lewis

  • Watts Group

Lot 1F – planning services

  • Asbri Planning

  • Bailey Partnership

  • KEW Planning

  • Planning Potential

  • Ridge and Partners

  • Stride Treglown

  • The Urbanists

Lot 1G – master planning

  • Clague Architects

  • Ridge and Partners

  • Ryder Architecture

  • Stride Treglown

  • The Urbanists

Lot 1H – principal designer

  • AHR Architects

  • Bailey Partnership

  • Cadarn Consulting

  • Coreus Projects

  • Faithful + Gould

  • Gates Consultants

  • Kendall Kingscott

  • Kirkham Board

  • PDP Architecture

  • Positive Safety Solutions

  • Randall Simmonds

  • Richard Jackson

  • Rider Levett Bucknall

  • Ridge and Partners

  • Ryder Architecture

  • Watts Group

Lot 1I – civil and structural engineering services

  • 127 Joint Venture

  • Alistair Burroughs Design Partnership

  • Bailey Partnership

  • Cambria Consulting

  • Curtins Consulting

  • Jubb Consulting Engineers

  • Kiloh Associates

  • Pell Frischmann

  • PHG Consulting Engineers

  • R J Barwick

  • Richard Jackson

  • Ridge and Partners

Lot 1J – clerk of works

  • Airey Miller

  • DRAC Consulting

  • Gates Consultants

  • Hickton Quality Control

  • IMG Quality Control

  • Randall Simmonds

  • Rider Levett Bucknall

  • Ross Quality

  • Rund

  • Taylor Lewis

Lot 1K – building surveyor

  • AHR Architects

  • Bailey Partnership

  • Brawdia

  • CMS Group

  • Coreus Projects

  • Faithful + Gould

  • Kendall Kingscott

  • Kirkham Board

  • RAM Building Consultancy

  • Rider Levett Bucknall

  • Rund

  • Taylor Lewis

Lot 1L – quantity surveyor services

  • 127 Joint Venture

  • Arcadis Consulting

  • Bailey Partnership

  • CMS Group

  • Coreus Projects

  • Currie & Brown

  • Faithful + Gould

  • Gleeds Management Services

  • Glyndwr Consulting

  • Kendall Kingscott

  • Randall Simmonds

  • Rider Levett Bucknall

  • Ridge and Partners

  • RPA Quantity Surveyors

  • Strongs Partnership

  • Taylor Lewis

  • W T Hills

  • Watts Group

Lot 1N – stock condition surveys

  • AHR Architects

  • Brawdia

  • Coreus Projects

  • Faithful + Gould

  • RAM Building Consultancy

  • Rand Associates Consultancy Services

  • Ridge and Partners

  • Watts Group

Lot 1O – multi-disciplinary

  • AHR Architects

  • Bailey Partnership

  • Faithful + Gould

  • Gleeds Management Services

  • Pentan Architects

  • RAM Building Consultancy

  • Ridge and Partners

  • Stride Treglown

Appointed companies for Workstream 2

  • Bailey Partnership

  • Butler & Young Services

  • Clear Safety Services

  • CPW (Couch Perry & Wilkes)

  • David Miles & Partners

  • DRAC Consulting

  • McCann & Partners

  • Method Consulting

  • Ridge and Partners

  • Wallace Whittle

  • Watts Group

Appointed companies for Workstream 3

  • BIMBox Associates

  • ECD Architects

  • Energy & Compliance Technology

  • GEP Environmental

  • Holmes Miller

  • Integrated Environmental Solutions

  • Pellings

  • Rand

  • Rider Levett Bucknall

  • Ridge and Partners

  • R J Barwick

  • Ryder Architecture

  • Taylor Lewis

  • TWC Consulting

  • LivGreen

Appointed companies for Workstream 4

  • Clear Safety Services

  • Derisk

  • Faithful + Gould

  • Pellings

  • Pembrokeshire Safety Services

  • Positive Safety Solutions

  • Rider Levett Bucknall

  • Thomson Gray

  • W T Hills

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