You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
More than 100 consultancies have been appointed for a £30m, Britain-wide public sector framework aimed at supporting new build, refurbishment and retrofitting homes.
LHC Procurement Group has appointed 116 consultancies to its Consultancy Services (CS1) Framework, which available to use from now until April 2027 across England and Wales.
The companies are across 21 lots and are made up of around 80% SMEs – between 35% and 60% in each lot are micro and small companies.
Public sector organisations, including social landlords, can now access the free-to-use framework, which covers construction planning, management and design, civil and structural engineering, landscape and building architectural services, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) expertise, asset management, and health and safety consultancy.
CS1 replaces LHC’s current Housing (H1 WS1) Framework and is valued at £10m across England, Wales and Scotland respectively.
Dean Fazackerley, head of technical procurement at LHC, said: “It is fantastic to be announcing the successful companies to our new Consultancy Services Framework, which includes a mix of larger companies and SMEs offering building and landscape architectural expertise.
“The framework arrives as a result of thorough engagement with public sector procurement teams who said they were looking for access to a wide range of specialist expertise under one framework, from initial design, to build and asset management and maintenance.”
He said LHC aims to increase the public sector’s access to regional and local supply chains, “encouraging SME involvement and driving economic uplift to regional areas”.
“The fact that a large majority of the consultancies appointed are SMEs is testament to our commitment to this principle, and we hope the wide range of companies appointed to CS1 will help to achieve that,” Mr Fazackerley added.
The framework is divided into four different workstreams: professional, MEP, asset management and environmental.
The appointed consultancies are listed below.
Appointed companies for Workstream 1
Lot 1A – architectural services (building)
AWW (Atkins, Walters & Webster)
Bailey Partnership
CMS Group
CDA (Comprehensive Design Architects)
Emmett Russell Architects
Eric Cole
Holmes Miller
Arcadis IBI Group
JM Architects
Oberlanders Architects
Office S&M
One50studio
Powell Dobson Architects
Ridge and Partners
Ryder Architecture
Stride Treglown
Weston Williamson + Partners
Lot 1B – architectural services (landscaping)
AHR Architects
Assist Design
Arcadis IBI Group
Ryder Architecture
Stride Treglown
Lot 1C – project management and administration services
127 Joint Venture
Arcadis Consulting
Bailey Partnership
Beacon Partnership
Blake Morgan
Brawdia
CMS Group
Faithful + Gould
Gleeds Management Services
J4 Projects
RAM Building Consultancy
Rider Levett Bucknall
Taylor Lewis
TC Consult
Watts Group
Lot 1D – construction contract administration
127 Joint Venture
AHR Architects
Alistair Burroughs Design Partnership
Arcadis Consulting
Bailey Partnership
CMS Group
Coreus Projects
Earl Kendrick
Faithful + Gould
Gates Consultants
Gleeds Management Services
RAM Building Consultancy
Randall Simmonds
Rider Levett Bucknall
Taylor Lewis
Watts Group
Lot 1E – employers agents
Alistair Burroughs Design Partnership
Arcadis Consulting
Bailey Partnership
CMS Group
Currie & Brown
Faithful + Gould
Gleeds Management Services
Hollis Global
J4 Projects
Kendall Kingscott
Kirkham Board
RAM Building Consultancy
Randall Simmonds
Rider Levett Bucknall
RPA Quantity Surveyors
Strongs Partnership
Taylor Lewis
Watts Group
Lot 1F – planning services
Asbri Planning
Bailey Partnership
KEW Planning
Planning Potential
Ridge and Partners
Stride Treglown
The Urbanists
Lot 1G – master planning
Clague Architects
Ridge and Partners
Ryder Architecture
Stride Treglown
The Urbanists
Lot 1H – principal designer
AHR Architects
Bailey Partnership
Cadarn Consulting
Coreus Projects
Faithful + Gould
Gates Consultants
Kendall Kingscott
Kirkham Board
PDP Architecture
Positive Safety Solutions
Randall Simmonds
Richard Jackson
Rider Levett Bucknall
Ridge and Partners
Ryder Architecture
Watts Group
Lot 1I – civil and structural engineering services
127 Joint Venture
Alistair Burroughs Design Partnership
Bailey Partnership
Cambria Consulting
Curtins Consulting
Jubb Consulting Engineers
Kiloh Associates
Pell Frischmann
PHG Consulting Engineers
R J Barwick
Richard Jackson
Ridge and Partners
Lot 1J – clerk of works
Airey Miller
DRAC Consulting
Gates Consultants
Hickton Quality Control
IMG Quality Control
Randall Simmonds
Rider Levett Bucknall
Ross Quality
Rund
Taylor Lewis
Lot 1K – building surveyor
AHR Architects
Bailey Partnership
Brawdia
CMS Group
Coreus Projects
Faithful + Gould
Kendall Kingscott
Kirkham Board
RAM Building Consultancy
Rider Levett Bucknall
Rund
Taylor Lewis
Lot 1L – quantity surveyor services
127 Joint Venture
Arcadis Consulting
Bailey Partnership
CMS Group
Coreus Projects
Currie & Brown
Faithful + Gould
Gleeds Management Services
Glyndwr Consulting
Kendall Kingscott
Randall Simmonds
Rider Levett Bucknall
Ridge and Partners
RPA Quantity Surveyors
Strongs Partnership
Taylor Lewis
W T Hills
Watts Group
Lot 1N – stock condition surveys
AHR Architects
Brawdia
Coreus Projects
Faithful + Gould
RAM Building Consultancy
Rand Associates Consultancy Services
Ridge and Partners
Watts Group
Lot 1O – multi-disciplinary
AHR Architects
Bailey Partnership
Faithful + Gould
Gleeds Management Services
Pentan Architects
RAM Building Consultancy
Ridge and Partners
Stride Treglown
Appointed companies for Workstream 2
Bailey Partnership
Butler & Young Services
Clear Safety Services
CPW (Couch Perry & Wilkes)
David Miles & Partners
DRAC Consulting
McCann & Partners
Method Consulting
Ridge and Partners
Wallace Whittle
Watts Group
Appointed companies for Workstream 3
BIMBox Associates
ECD Architects
Energy & Compliance Technology
GEP Environmental
Holmes Miller
Integrated Environmental Solutions
Pellings
Rand
Rider Levett Bucknall
Ridge and Partners
R J Barwick
Ryder Architecture
Taylor Lewis
TWC Consulting
LivGreen
Appointed companies for Workstream 4
Clear Safety Services
Derisk
Faithful + Gould
Pellings
Pembrokeshire Safety Services
Positive Safety Solutions
Rider Levett Bucknall
Thomson Gray
W T Hills
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly asset management and sustainability round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories