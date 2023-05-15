LHC Procurement Group has appointed 116 consultancies to its Consultancy Services (CS1) Framework, which available to use from now until April 2027 across England and Wales.

The companies are across 21 lots and are made up of around 80% SMEs – between 35% and 60% in each lot are micro and small companies.

Public sector organisations, including social landlords, can now access the free-to-use framework, which covers construction planning, management and design, civil and structural engineering, landscape and building architectural services, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) expertise, asset management, and health and safety consultancy.