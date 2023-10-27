More than 100 councils to meet in crisis summit over ‘crippling’ temporary accommodation costs

More than 100 councils are expected to be represented during an emergency summit next week to discuss the financial crisis facing local authorities over soaring demand for temporary accommodation #UKhousing

“This is wholly unsustainable for councils, and the situation is now critical,” said Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council.

Government figures revealed earlier this month that councils spent £1.74bn on temporary accommodation between April 2022 and March this year.

The summit, being hosted by Eastbourne Borough Council and the District Councils’ Network (DCN), will lead to a joint letter to the Treasury ahead of next month’s Autumn Statement.

A spokesperson for the organisers told Inside Housing that “over 100” councils have said they will attend the online summit being held on Tuesday.

Lee Rowley, local government minister and a former housing minister, has been invited to the event, according to the organisers. However Inside Housing understands that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) does not have a record of him being invited.

According to the summit’s organisers, the event will look at various solutions for the government to consider.

This includes giving district councils the “powers, funding and resources needed to increase the supply of social housing”.

Increasing Local Housing Allowance rates for private rented accommodation and developing “policy to stimulate retention and supply in the privately rented sector” will also be examined.