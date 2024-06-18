More than 100 firms successfully bid on Great Places’ latest £1.5bn framework

The successful organisations were selected based on their technical competence, price and their commitment to social value, Great Places said.

Joanne Whitehead, development performance manager at Great Places, said: “We’d like to congratulate the 103 suppliers who have been awarded a place on the new ICN framework.

“Ahead of our latest tender, we consulted with colleagues across the sector, existing contractors and consultants, as well as drawing learning from managing the last framework, to design a new framework which is fit for purpose as we move forward with our collective ambitions.

“We were delighted with the response from the market and received a large number of high-quality submissions and substantial social value pledges for our communities.

“The new framework will continue to ensure Great Places and our peer organisations have tried-and-tested partners to help us to deliver our extensive development programmes and to help our collective ambitions to tackle the housing crisis.”

A full list of the successful bidders can be found here.

In March, regional procurement specialist EN:Procure selected 27 firms as part of its £700m housebuilding framework.