More than 100 firms successfully bid on Great Places’ latest £1.5bn framework

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More than 100 companies have successfully bid on a construction framework worth £1.5bn for the North of England.
Led by Great Places Housing Group and founded in 2012, Innovation Chain North’s (ICN) latest procurement framework will run for four years, from 2024 to 2028.
The latest framework opened for bids last October from consultants and contractors interested in delivering mixed-use housing across the North of England. In total, 103 suppliers – 34 contractors and 69 consultants – were successful.
Great Places said the framework had been designed to support the delivery of new homes in its own affordable development programme, as well as the programmes of other housing associations and councils across the North.
The framework renewal experienced a 23% increase in bidders seeking to deliver works and services, with 206 companies applying.
The majority of bidders applied for multiple lots, and 802 bids were evaluated in total across the 37 lots.
New lots for the renewed framework include apartment construction, mechanical and electrical engineering and retrofit consultants.
The successful organisations were selected based on their technical competence, price and their commitment to social value, Great Places said.
Joanne Whitehead, development performance manager at Great Places, said: “We’d like to congratulate the 103 suppliers who have been awarded a place on the new ICN framework.
“Ahead of our latest tender, we consulted with colleagues across the sector, existing contractors and consultants, as well as drawing learning from managing the last framework, to design a new framework which is fit for purpose as we move forward with our collective ambitions.
“We were delighted with the response from the market and received a large number of high-quality submissions and substantial social value pledges for our communities.
“The new framework will continue to ensure Great Places and our peer organisations have tried-and-tested partners to help us to deliver our extensive development programmes and to help our collective ambitions to tackle the housing crisis.”
A full list of the successful bidders can be found here.
In March, regional procurement specialist EN:Procure selected 27 firms as part of its £700m housebuilding framework.
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