More than 100 MPs earn a ‘significant’ income from renting out properties, research finds

An analysis of parliamentarians’ parliamentary interests, published today by Transparency International UK, has identified 113 (17%) MPs holding 261 properties between them which generate a significant income, defined by parliamentary rules as £10,000 or more annually.

Using “conservative estimates”, researchers calculated that these MPs received a collective rental income of £2.6m per year, although they said this number could be much higher.

Meanwhile, almost 40% of parliamentarians (212 MPs and 321 Lords) were found to have a registered interest in property, registering 1,325 property interests in the UK, including at least 820 physical residential and commercial assets.

Transparency International UK defines property interest as a direct or indirect interest in property, which could include owning land assets, or working for or owning a property-related company.