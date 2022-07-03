More than 100 MPs earn a ‘significant’ income from renting out properties, research finds

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At least 17% of MPs own properties that generate a “significant” rental income, new research from an anti-corruption organisation has found.
An analysis of parliamentarians’ parliamentary interests, published today by Transparency International UK, has identified 113 (17%) MPs holding 261 properties between them which generate a significant income, defined by parliamentary rules as £10,000 or more annually.
Using “conservative estimates”, researchers calculated that these MPs received a collective rental income of £2.6m per year, although they said this number could be much higher.
Meanwhile, almost 40% of parliamentarians (212 MPs and 321 Lords) were found to have a registered interest in property, registering 1,325 property interests in the UK, including at least 820 physical residential and commercial assets.
Transparency International UK defines property interest as a direct or indirect interest in property, which could include owning land assets, or working for or owning a property-related company.
A total of 43 MPs (7%) have some form of interest in property companies or business, such as shareholdings or directorships, with 19 of these MPs directly employed by a property-related business.
Overall, the research found that MPs are three times more likely to own more than one residential property than the general public, with 27% of MPs owning more than one home compared with 9% of the general population.
Daniel Bruce, chief executive of Transparency International UK, said: “This research is further evidence of the disproportionate presence of property interests in our political system. With parliamentarians far more likely to own second homes than the general population, it’s reasonable to question how representative their experience is of the housing crisis and whether this has some bearing on the political appetite for change.”
It comes as MPs prepare to scrutinise the Renters’ Reform Bill, the aim of which is to improve the rights of private tenants.
Mr Bruce also called for greater transparency over parliamentarians’ financial affairs, adding that the way the information is currently published is “almost stuck in the Victorian era”.
“Despite calls from the Commons Standards Committee and others to make these records more digitally accessible, there has been little progress to date,” he said.
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