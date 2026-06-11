More than 1,000 repairs and maintenance staff to take part in targeted strike action

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Strike action will begin later this month, when more than 1,000 local government craftworkers will down tools in a dispute over pay and attacks on their conditions.
The strikes are initially targeted across six councils. Unite is calling on the National Employers Organisation for Local Government Services, the body that represents local authorities in the negotiations, to enter discussions.
The initial strike will involve employees who undertake housing maintenance and repair work for Bristol, Southwark, Stoke-on-Trent, Newham, Leeds, Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils.
The union believes a greater number of local authorities could join the dispute in the future. The workers will strike on 17, 18, 23 and 24 June.
Unite is calling for a fully structured review of the local government pay spine and for the existing agreement to be fully protected, but has said that the representative body has so far refused to negotiate.
The dispute is a result of the 2025 local government pay proposal to these staff members, which offered a 3.2% pay increase.
However, this is after what Unite said was more than a decade of pay freezes and below-inflation increases.
It also linked it to a series of attacks on the national agreement, including the removal of apprentices from the agreement and a move to job evaluation.
Unite said: “The local government job evaluation process is detrimental to local government craftworkers and fails to award them for their skills and abilities.”
Sharon Graham, general secretary at Unite, said: “Local government workers have had enough. Years of poor pay increases and freezes [have] undermined their earnings and [are] driving living standards down. The attacks on their national agreement, designed to make them even poorer in the future, [are] totally unacceptable.
“Unite backs its members 100%, and that commitment totally applies to our members in local government.”
Jason Poulter, national officer at Unite, said: “The local government employers have brought this dispute on themselves in the high-handed and dismissive way they have treated proposed peace talks.
“Their contempt for highly skilled, dedicated craftworkers has been demonstrated by their refusal to negotiate.
“The strike action will inevitably cause severe disruption to the lives of council tenants needing repairs and maintenance work. Even at this late stage, the dispute can be resolved by the employers entering negotiations with realistic proposals to resolve this dispute.”
All six councils in the initial targeted action were asked for a response.
A spokesperson for Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils said: “This dispute centres on pay increases for Red Book workers (local government craftworkers) which are negotiated nationally, rather than being decided by our councils.
“We have only a handful of workers at our councils on Red Book terms, working primarily within our housing repairs teams, but to avoid any risk of disruption for our tenants we are in the process of rescheduling all repair work that was due to take place in council properties during the planned action.
“All tenants with work scheduled for those days will be contacted and alternative dates arranged directly with them. We also have cover in place to ensure emergency repairs can still be carried out.”
A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that there is a planned strike by craftworker Unite members. This relates to a national pay dispute affecting a number of local authorities.”
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