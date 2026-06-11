More than 1,000 repairs and maintenance staff to take part in targeted strike action

The strikes are initially targeted across six councils. Unite is calling on the National Employers Organisation for Local Government Services, the body that represents local authorities in the negotiations, to enter discussions.

The initial strike will involve employees who undertake housing maintenance and repair work for Bristol, Southwark, Stoke-on-Trent, Newham, Leeds, Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils.

The union believes a greater number of local authorities could join the dispute in the future. The workers will strike on 17, 18, 23 and 24 June.

Unite is calling for a fully structured review of the local government pay spine and for the existing agreement to be fully protected, but has said that the representative body has so far refused to negotiate.