More than 100,000 renters at risk of eviction due to Universal Credit cut, Crisis warns

New analysis of UK government data by the homelessness charity revealed that more than 100,000 low-income renters in England on Universal Credit will be at least two or more months behind on their rent when the planned £20 cut is implemented from next week.

Crisis has raised fears that thousands will be at risk of being pushed into homelessness as they struggle to keep their heads above water.

According to the charity, the cut, which will see people on Universal Credit lose an average of £87 per month or the equivalent of £1,040 over a year, will hit struggling households amid rapidly soaring energy prices, a freeze on housing benefit that does not keep up with rising rents in most parts of the country and the possibility of further redundancies in the wake of the government’s furlough scheme ending this month.