More than 11,000 people in temporary accommodation in Wales, figures show

A total of 11,273 individuals were in temporary accommodation as of 31 October, compared with 10,444 at the end April, based on provisional figures published by the Welsh government.

Of the 11,273 total, 3,403 were children under the age of 16, with this figure remaining relatively stable since last April.

It comes as the Welsh government launched a number of proposed reforms in October aimed at ending homelessness.

The latest figures, which are not official and subject to revision, showed that 3,518 individuals were in B&Bs or hotels, of which 915 were under 16.

Meanwhile, an estimated 169 people were sleeping rough across Wales as of the end of October, this was up from 144 people the previous month.