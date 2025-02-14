More than 1.4 million homes left unbuilt since 2007, report finds

A new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) highlights a raft of non-planning-related barriers to housing delivery and said Labour’s bid to rip up the red tape in planning is the “wrong approach”.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has previously pledged to overhaul Britain’s “ruinous” planning system to avoid housing and infrastructure being “held to ransom” by nimbys and environmentalists.

The IPPR has claimed instead that housebuilding is often sluggish because developers want to increase the land’s value before selling it on and practise landbanking to slow building rates and maintain high house prices.